Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Public Enemy
unveils the tracklist for their upcoming album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, revealing a powerful lineup of guests on the legendary group's first release for Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music, in over two decades including: Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black
Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George
Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel
and James
Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys.
The announcement of What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? and their return to Def Jam -- a cultural institution that they helped build -- was heralded around the globe last week with the group's iconic logo projected onto some of the world's other most iconic cultural institutions including the Eiffel Tower and Moulin Rouge
in Paris; Parliament, Marble Arch & Tate Modern
Museum in London.
The album is led by the single "Fight the Power: Remix 2020," re-conceptualized by Public Enemy
with Nas, Rapsody, Black
Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove for the 2020 BET Awards in June, and officially released as a single along with the album announcement last week. It also includes Public Enemy's recent single, "State of the Union (STFU)," produced by DJ Premier. The track holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign.
What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? will be released on September
25th via Def Jam Recordings and is available now for pre-order, along with exclusive Public Enemy
merchandise at www.publicenemy.com. Today, September
1, Chuck D will answer questions from fans about the album during a Facebook Live session starting at 12:00pm EDT / 9:00am PDT. Tune in live via https://www.facebook.com/publicenemy.
WHAT YOU GONNA DO WHEN THE GRID GOES DOWN? - TRACKLIST:
01 - "When The Grid Goes Down" ft. George
Clinton
02 - "Grid" ft. Cypress Hill
and George
Clinton
03 - "State of the Union (STFU)" ft. DJ Premier
04 - "Merica Mirror" ft.. Pop Diesel
05 - "Public Enemy
Number Won" ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC
06 - "Toxic
"
07 - "Yesterday Man" ft. Daddy-O
08 - "Crossroads Burning" (Interlude) ft. James
Bomb
09 - "Fight The Power: Remix 2020" ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black
Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove
10 - "Beat Them All"
11 - "Smash The Crowd" ft.. Ice-T, PMD
12 - "If You Can't Join Em Beat Em"
13 - "Go At It" ft. Jahi
14 - "Don't Look At The Sky" (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins
15 - "Rest In Beats" ft. The Impossebulls
16 - "R.I.P. Blackat"
17 - "Closing: I Am Black" ft. Ms. Ariel