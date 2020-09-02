Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/09/2020

Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25

Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Public Enemy unveils the tracklist for their upcoming album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, revealing a powerful lineup of guests on the legendary group's first release for Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music, in over two decades including: Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys.

The announcement of What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? and their return to Def Jam -- a cultural institution that they helped build -- was heralded around the globe last week with the group's iconic logo projected onto some of the world's other most iconic cultural institutions including the Eiffel Tower and Moulin Rouge in Paris; Parliament, Marble Arch & Tate Modern Museum in London.

The album is led by the single "Fight the Power: Remix 2020," re-conceptualized by Public Enemy with Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove for the 2020 BET Awards in June, and officially released as a single along with the album announcement last week. It also includes Public Enemy's recent single, "State of the Union (STFU)," produced by DJ Premier. The track holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? will be released on September 25th via Def Jam Recordings and is available now for pre-order, along with exclusive Public Enemy merchandise at www.publicenemy.com. Today, September 1, Chuck D will answer questions from fans about the album during a Facebook Live session starting at 12:00pm EDT / 9:00am PDT. Tune in live via https://www.facebook.com/publicenemy.

WHAT YOU GONNA DO WHEN THE GRID GOES DOWN? - TRACKLIST:
01 - "When The Grid Goes Down" ft. George Clinton
02 - "Grid" ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton
03 - "State of the Union (STFU)" ft. DJ Premier
04 - "Merica Mirror" ft.. Pop Diesel
05 - "Public Enemy Number Won" ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC
06 - "Toxic"
07 - "Yesterday Man" ft. Daddy-O
08 - "Crossroads Burning" (Interlude) ft. James Bomb
09 - "Fight The Power: Remix 2020" ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove
10 - "Beat Them All"
11 - "Smash The Crowd" ft.. Ice-T, PMD
12 - "If You Can't Join Em Beat Em"
13 - "Go At It" ft. Jahi
14 - "Don't Look At The Sky" (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins
15 - "Rest In Beats" ft. The Impossebulls
16 - "R.I.P. Blackat"
17 - "Closing: I Am Black" ft. Ms. Ariel






Most read news of the week
Jonny Polonsky Presents 'The Weeping Souls' Remix By Alain Johannes (Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan, QOTSA, PJ Harvey)
SIMA Releases Edgy Version Of 'Love Is A Battlefield'
Award-Winning, Country Music Artist, Jimmy Charles Set To Release New Single "Hard Way To Go"
American Wisper: The Film Hollywood Hoped Would Never Get Made - Now Streaming After Nine International Film Festival Awards
Nashville's Ben De La Cour To Release Limited Edition 7", Benefiting Nashville's The FreeStore
_By.Alexander (Aka Alex Da Kid) Releases New Album "000 Channel Black"
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Returns With Emotional New Single Rollin'
Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!
Hailey Whitters Continues Live In Studio Session Series With "Janice At The Hotel Bar" Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0223279 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022609233856201 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how