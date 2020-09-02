Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25





The announcement of What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? and their return to Def Jam -- a cultural institution that they helped build -- was heralded around the globe last week with the group's iconic logo projected onto some of the world's other most iconic cultural institutions including the Eiffel Tower and Moulin



The album is led by the single "Fight the Power: Remix 2020," re-conceptualized by Public



What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? will be released on



WHAT YOU GONNA DO WHEN THE GRID GOES DOWN? - TRACKLIST:

01 - "When The Grid Goes Down" ft.

02 - "Grid" ft.

03 - "State of the Union (STFU)" ft. DJ Premier

04 - "Merica Mirror" ft.. Pop Diesel

05 - "Public

06 - "

07 - "Yesterday Man" ft. Daddy-O

08 - "Crossroads Burning" (Interlude) ft.

09 - "Fight The Power: Remix 2020" ft. Nas, Rapsody,

10 - "Beat Them All"

11 - "Smash The Crowd" ft.. Ice-T, PMD

12 - "If You Can't Join Em Beat Em"

13 - "Go At It" ft. Jahi

14 - "Don't Look At The Sky" (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins

15 - "Rest In Beats" ft. The Impossebulls

16 - "R.I.P. Blackat"

17 - "Closing: I Am Black" ft. Ms. Ariel New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Public Enemy unveils the tracklist for their upcoming album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, revealing a powerful lineup of guests on the legendary group's first release for Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music, in over two decades including: Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys.The announcement of What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? and their return to Def Jam -- a cultural institution that they helped build -- was heralded around the globe last week with the group's iconic logo projected onto some of the world's other most iconic cultural institutions including the Eiffel Tower and Moulin Rouge in Paris; Parliament, Marble Arch & Tate Modern Museum in London.The album is led by the single "Fight the Power: Remix 2020," re-conceptualized by Public Enemy with Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove for the 2020 BET Awards in June, and officially released as a single along with the album announcement last week. It also includes Public Enemy's recent single, "State of the Union (STFU)," produced by DJ Premier. The track holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign.What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? will be released on September 25th via Def Jam Recordings and is available now for pre-order, along with exclusive Public Enemy merchandise at www.publicenemy.com. Today, September 1, Chuck D will answer questions from fans about the album during a Facebook Live session starting at 12:00pm EDT / 9:00am PDT. Tune in live via https://www.facebook.com/publicenemy.WHAT YOU GONNA DO WHEN THE GRID GOES DOWN? - TRACKLIST:01 - "When The Grid Goes Down" ft. George Clinton02 - "Grid" ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton03 - "State of the Union (STFU)" ft. DJ Premier04 - "Merica Mirror" ft.. Pop Diesel05 - "Public Enemy Number Won" ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC06 - " Toxic 07 - "Yesterday Man" ft. Daddy-O08 - "Crossroads Burning" (Interlude) ft. James Bomb09 - "Fight The Power: Remix 2020" ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove10 - "Beat Them All"11 - "Smash The Crowd" ft.. Ice-T, PMD12 - "If You Can't Join Em Beat Em"13 - "Go At It" ft. Jahi14 - "Don't Look At The Sky" (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins15 - "Rest In Beats" ft. The Impossebulls16 - "R.I.P. Blackat"17 - "Closing: I Am Black" ft. Ms. Ariel



