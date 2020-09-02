Luke Combs Nominated For Six CMA Awards!





The accolades are just the latest in a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs, whose current single, "Lovin' On You," is #1 this week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This is Combs' ninth-consecutive #1 single-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-and extends his record-breaking streak at country radio. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as Combs' platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get, topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his 2017 debut, This One's For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997.

Moreover, Combs his will release his new deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, October 23 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. The extended edition will feature all 18 songs from What You See Is What You Get as well as five new tracks. Additional details to be announced soon.



Additional notable achievements and recognitions:

Nominated in three categories at the 55th ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get. Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 54th ACM Awards.



What You See Is What You Get enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams upon its release in November 2019. It also achieved the biggest first week of album streams ever for a country artist on Apple



Here are some of Luke's achievements:

Only country artist to perform on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" Season 45

Inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry last summer

Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT

Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard

Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio

Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards

Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period

First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country

This One's For You is certified RIAA Triple Platinum and was also the most-streamed country album of 2019.

