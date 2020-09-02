Jacob Collier Announces World Tour Of 91 Concerts





In this first-of-its-kind partnership with event technology platform Lyte, Jacob presents fans with the opportunity to reserve a ticket to a concert in the city of their choice. By reserving, fans are guaranteed first access to the show and are able to cancel their reservation at any time. Once their respective date and venue is announced, the fans will receive a notification to ensure they can still attend. It's not until the fan reconfirms that they pay for their ticket, therefore aggregating demand without leaving disappointment to chance.



Jacob and Lyte's methodology meets the moment while offering a long-term solution to problems faced in live event and ticketing industries regardless of COVID.



Save your spot here: https://jacobcollier.com/tour

and read more at Rolling Stone: https://www.rollingstone.com/pro/news/jacob-collier-tour-reservation-lyte-1053603/



Jacob's 10-week tour during March-May of this year was postponed due to the pandemic. All tickets that were purchased for the March-May tour dates will still be honored for these forthcoming performances. Any fan holding tickets for the postponed dates does not need to take any action. Says Jacob: "I am magnificently excited to announce the future of the Djesse World Tour in a brand new way. Here are 91 cities across the world in which I am hereby committing to perform, the moment it becomes safe to do so. The coolest thing for me is that, for the first time, YOU, the audience, can shape the nature of this tour. I'll be selecting venues based on ticket demand and excitement levels!"



Jacob continues to set new standards as an artist: his self-produced, from-home performances for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, Amanpour and



Earlier this month Jacob released his new album, Djesse Vol. 3(Interscope/Decca/Hajanga). Featuring



Djesse Vol. 3 is the latest installment in Jacob's four-part series that he began releasing in 2018, with Vol. 1 and 2 each winning a GRAMMY Award this year. Thus far he's released over 40 new recordings, arranged, produced, engineered and recorded himself.



About Lyte

