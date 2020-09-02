Valerie June Records 'mighty Song Writers' Benefit Video





In her video, June shares the best writing advice she ever got (from a teenager, no less) and remembers two school teachers who inspired her on her path to become a songwriter. She also plays stripped-down versions of several songs on guitar and banjo. Watch



The Mighty SONG Writers series aims to raise money to support Philadelphia-based non-profit Mighty Writers, which teaches reading and writing to thousands of low-income and marginalized students every year and is seeing more need than ever during the pandemic.











About





About Mighty Writers

Mighty Writers was founded in 2009 with the mission to teach kids to think clearly and write with clarity. The organization offers free programs for students from elementary through high school at nine centers in diverse neighborhoods around Philadelphia and New Jersey, including several bilingual locations for Spanish-speaking students. Mighty Writers offers daily afterschool academies, long- and short-term writing classes nights and weekends, teen scholar programs, mentorships, College Prep courses and college essay writing classes. Over 400 of the city's best creative minds (writers, teachers, journalists, etc.) teach 150 writing classes a year to 3,500 kids at Mighty Writers annually.



About Literary Hub

LitHub.com is a daily source for all the news, ideas and richness of contemporary literary life, a website readers can trust for smart, engaged, entertaining writing about all things books. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This week's Mighty SONG Writers video comes from acclaimed singer-songwriter Valerie June, whose most recent album, The Order Of Time was hailed by Rolling Stone as "Near perfect, front to back." June is currently working on her new album which is slated for release in 2021.In her video, June shares the best writing advice she ever got (from a teenager, no less) and remembers two school teachers who inspired her on her path to become a songwriter. She also plays stripped-down versions of several songs on guitar and banjo. Watch Valerie June's Mighty SONG Writers video at Literary Hub: https://lithub.com/valerie-june-needs-her-songs-and-her-life-to-have-soul/The Mighty SONG Writers series aims to raise money to support Philadelphia-based non-profit Mighty Writers, which teaches reading and writing to thousands of low-income and marginalized students every year and is seeing more need than ever during the pandemic. Valerie June's video follows Amanda Shires with Jason Isbell, Marcus Roberts, Jewel, Phil Augusta Jackson, and Devon Gilfillian. The series will continue through September with a new video every Wednesday.About Valerie June Valerie June is a Tennessee-bred singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who weaves electric blues, African rhythms, and cosmic atmospherics with delicate soul. She's been hailed as "one of America's most intriguing, fully formed new talents" (New York Times), and her 2013 album Pushin' Against A Stone and 2017 release The Order of Time (Fantasy Records) were both lauded by critics and appeared on numerous 'best of' lists. Valerie has dueted with Eric Church on the ACM Awards, and has toured with Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Sturgill Simpson, Norah Jones, among many others. She also has played some of the world's most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and, with a personal invite from First Lady Michelle Obama, the White House. Valerie is currently working on her new album which is slated for release in 2021.About Mighty WritersMighty Writers was founded in 2009 with the mission to teach kids to think clearly and write with clarity. The organization offers free programs for students from elementary through high school at nine centers in diverse neighborhoods around Philadelphia and New Jersey, including several bilingual locations for Spanish-speaking students. Mighty Writers offers daily afterschool academies, long- and short-term writing classes nights and weekends, teen scholar programs, mentorships, College Prep courses and college essay writing classes. Over 400 of the city's best creative minds (writers, teachers, journalists, etc.) teach 150 writing classes a year to 3,500 kids at Mighty Writers annually.About Literary HubLitHub.com is a daily source for all the news, ideas and richness of contemporary literary life, a website readers can trust for smart, engaged, entertaining writing about all things books.



