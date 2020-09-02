Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/09/2020

Singer-songwriter & Actress Brave Williams Releases New Ballad "Don't Tell Me No"

Singer-songwriter & Actress Brave Williams Releases New Ballad "Don't Tell Me No"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Don't Tell Me No, is an unapologetic assertion of vulnerability. It gives you permission to not let your ego make decisions for your heart and a reason to say yes to love. The song was written by Brave Williams, Brittany Barber (John Legend, Ty Dolla), and Kristal Tytewriter Oliver (Diddy, Chrisette Michele) and produced by Ivan "Orthodox" Barias (Mary J Blige, Phony PPL, Chris Brown).

CONNECT WITH BRAVE WILLIAMS:
Instagram: @BmoreBrave
Twitter: @BmoreBrave
Facebook: /BmoreBrave

ABOUT BRAVE WILLIAMS
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Brave Williams is best known for her contrasting sultry, edgy vocals layered with intensely relatable lyrics that will either make you dance, smile, high-five your BFF or reevaluate your relationship. Brave released her debut project, "Fearless," in May 2015, with a break-out buzztrack titled, "Oooh Luv Ya," and followed-up with, "Road Trippin'," which was also released in 2015. The wide-spread buzz and download support for the new vibrant. With such a promising future in the entertainment industry, Brave's past is nothing less of amazing and has molded her well. She's the co-founder of the 2009 girl group, Rich girl, which included fellow crooner Sevyn Streeter and were signed to Jive Records.

Despite her busy performance and appearance schedule, Brave still finds the time for those less fortunate through her work with Associated Black Charities (ABC), as well as her own personal philanthropic missions including mentoring young girls in Baltimore City through the St. Francis Mentorship Program and the Baltimore City Women's Shelter. She's an avid health advocate and fitness guru who believes in healthily living, mind, body and soul. Currently, Williams is in the studio recording her self-titled debut R&B album, "Brave Williams,' set to be released on Brave New World SRG-ILS/Universal in 2020.

The multifaceted, singer/songwriter, is also a SAG - AFTRA actress whose talent landing roles in television hits including, TLC Biopic: Crazy, Sexy, Cool, Half & Half, R&B Diva's LA; films, While We Work and Love Dot Com and theatre roles in Ain't No Mother's Love and Lady Love to name a few.






Most read news of the week
Jonny Polonsky Presents 'The Weeping Souls' Remix By Alain Johannes (Chris Cornell, Arctic Monkeys, Mark Lanegan, QOTSA, PJ Harvey)
American Wisper: The Film Hollywood Hoped Would Never Get Made - Now Streaming After Nine International Film Festival Awards
Award-Winning, Country Music Artist, Jimmy Charles Set To Release New Single "Hard Way To Go"
Nashville's Ben De La Cour To Release Limited Edition 7", Benefiting Nashville's The FreeStore
Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!
_By.Alexander (Aka Alex Da Kid) Releases New Album "000 Channel Black"
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Returns With Emotional New Single Rollin'
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Pairs Precious Instruments With Country Music Greats For Unique Online Fundraiser
Hailey Whitters Continues Live In Studio Session Series With "Janice At The Hotel Bar" Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0231860 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020246505737305 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how