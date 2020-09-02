5 Creative Music Podcasts You Need To Check Out

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Podcasting has grown in popularity since its inception in the early 2000s. Show hosts cover a variety of topics including self-help, horror stories, dating advice, and comedy.

One popular niche has been discussing the music industry and what makes it turn.

If you love music but need a break from listening to it, you should check out these 5 creative music podcasts. They will help you make sense of the music industry and give you valuable insight into it.

1) Mogul

Mogul is a music podcast that covers the most iconic and historic moments in hip-hop history. One of its popular topics is the impact that the Miami-based group 2 Live Crew had on the music industry. The show also features in-depth interviews with famous names like Trick Daddy and Rick Ross.

Mogul was hosted by Haitian-American hip-hop music executive Reggie "Combat Jack" Ossé until his passing in 2017. Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins of Complex Media took over as the host, and the show has made a strong impact on the hip-hop world ever since.

2) Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story

Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story is an 8-part series that details the life of Daniel Hernandez, better known as the American rapper 6ix9ine. It starts with his childhood and background and unpacks the story of his stardom and legal troubles.

Infamous is a heavy listen, as it discusses the controversy of 6ix9ine's actions and some dark secrets in the hip-hop world. However, it covers important topics that need to be brought to the forefront of music aficionados' minds.

3) Sound Opinions

Sound Opinions is a popular podcast that covers the world of rock and roll. It's hosted by music critics Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot, who both have decades worth of exposure to the rock and roll industry. Not only do they have a lot of knowledge about past songs and musical events, but they also strive to understand the music world today.

Some recurring topics on their show include De La Soul, the Paisley Underground music genre, and the legend of Robert Johnson.

With more than 700 published episodes, Sound Opinions offers something for everybody.

4) Song Exploder

Sometimes, dissecting a song can take all the fun out of listening to it. Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder manages to make in-depth analyses of songs intriguing and informative. As both a composer and an artist, Hirway offers a unique perspective. He simultaneously explores the technical aspects and narratives of the songs he reviews.

As his show has gotten more popular, he has gotten big artists like Janelle Monáe, Cat Power, and Blood Orange to break down their songs.

5) George Ezra and Friends

George Ezra, a singer-songwriter known for hits like "Budapest" and "Shotgun," hosts his own podcast called George Ezra and Friends. He developed the podcast when he was working on his hit album Staying at Tamara's. Ezra actually put off the development of this album for a little bit to focus on making his show, so we know that he is passionate about the episodes that he puts out.

The show features guests like Sam Smith, Elton John, Lily Allen, and Ed Sheeran. Ezra invites his guests on to talk about their career highs and lows and how they've become the artists they are today.

Conclusion

Use these music-based podcasts as inspiration to start your own or to just learn more about the music industry!