New Voices Arise From America's Burning Cities To Herald A New Age Of Meaningful Musical Expression

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theelordkraven New York, NY (Top40 Charts) While many remember Joni Mitchell, The Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills and Nash, a brash wave of new recording artists are surfacing to interpret the rage and anger on the streets of the US cities with the possibility of adding context and purpose to much of the turmoil and change in motion.A Los Angeles based artist known as Lord KraVen is one of those voices. His popularity is quickly catching on through the channel's social media, especially with a recent YouTube tone poem that put a new face and passion into the Bob Dylan song, "The Times They Are a-Changin'." That song, possibly as much as "For What It's Worth," defined what was America's great reckoning with itself during the 1960s, and may arise again to define a more complicated, angrier upheaval in the 2020s as a new era of fast change begins to define itself.Los Angeles has been wracked by daily protests, and saw hundreds of thousands of people rising up to speak up against the George Floyd homicide, police brutality and then address a litany of injustices that hailed from decades of systemized suppression and racism."I chose this song because it speaks to the times in which we are living — a prophetic song divinely written by the great Bob Dylan. As an artist, this song is a Master Class in thought-provoking songwriting for its ability to stimulate social and political awareness about our flawed society," said the soul-fusion singer. "When Dylan released the song back in 1963, it was during a time of unrest, non-violent civil disobedience, and calls for change — much like we are witnessing today," he added.Revered for his unique music persona and style, Lord KraVen has been often compared to the likes of his music idols Prince and David Bowie. His recent music releases "Mirror Mirror," "Gorilla," "Kabila," and " Rebirth " were featured in performance segments on Fox' hit dance competition show, "So You Think You Can Dance". This haunting, soulful rendition is raw, emotional and relevant. Because yes, "The Times They Are a-Changin'."In September, Lord KraVen will release his next single, " We Are ", from his forthcoming self-titled EP.Download the new single here:https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-times-they-are-a-changin-single/1528150953Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNJ5Y7cyB08Follow Lord KraVen on social media:Instagram: www.instagram.com/iamlordkravenTwitter: www.twitter.com/iamlordkravenFacebook: www.facebook.com/theelordkraven



