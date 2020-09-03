Universal Music Canada Announces 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of Renowned Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ron Sexsmith's 1995 Self-Titled Debut Album





Originally released in 1995 via Interscope Records under the renowned Jimmy Iovine and produced by Mitchell Froom, the album is regarded as Sexsmith's initial foray into the music scene beyond his backyard, or as he puts it, his "shy and awkward introduction to the world…my sparse, almost black and white debut." Ultimately, it became a record that secured Sexsmith's footing on the international stage and spurred a decades-long career as one of the greatest singer-songwriters in Canada and beyond.



Of the record's original release in 1995, Sexsmith reflects, "It never did break any sales records but it ended up on nearly every major critics year-end list in 1996 and gave me a leg to stand on. I was proud that the record we had made sounded like nothing else that particular year. It seemed like a perfect way to introduce myself to the world. Even the very first chord you hear is slightly out of tune which seemed appropriate."



For the 25th anniversary reissue, Sexsmith was able to restore the tracklist to his original vision for the album. He explains, "You may notice that unlike the original CD version, the vinyl does not include the Lanois version of 'There's A Rhythm' which closed the record. You may even be disappointed about that, but you see I'd always meant for the record to end with 'Galbraith Street' and at the time it saddened me that Interscope had tacked on this other version of 'There's a Rhythm' at the end for reasons I won't get into here. I liked the version, but it always stuck out like a sore thumb for me. So now after 25 years I finally get to put out the record the way it was originally meant to be which I'm very happy about."



The 25th anniversary limited edition 180g black vinyl reissue of Ron Sexsmith features 13 original songs, all written by Sexsmith himself, including the hit single "Secret Heart" which remains one of Ron's top streaming tracks. See tracklisting below.



Ron Sexsmith - Vinyl Reissue Tracklist:



A SIDE:

1. "Secret Heart"

2. "There's a Rhythm"

3. "Words We Never Use"

4. "Summer Blowin' Town"

5. "Lebanon, Tennessee"

6. "Speaking with the Angel"



B SIDE:

7. "In Place of You"

8. "Heart with No Companion"

9. "Several Miles"

10. "From a Few

11. "First Chance I Get"

12. "Wastin' Time"

13. "Galbraith Street"





