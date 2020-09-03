blackbear Announces Virtual Concert From The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel On October 21, 2020





Showing no signs of slowing down, blackbear recently joined in a series of exciting collaborations, including Marshmello's epic 2019 single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter/producer blackbear announces a virtual concert in celebration of his fifth studio album everything means nothing, released August 21, 2020 via Beartrap/ Alamo/ Interscope Records/Universal Music.The immersive one of a kind livestream concert experience will take place from the iconic lobby of The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on October 21, 2020 at 6pm PT/9pm ET in North America, presented via Moment House, an elegant ticketed digital events platform for artists. Tickets are available now via the Spotify fan pre-sale with general on-sale beginning September 9, 2020 both at www.momenthouse.com/blackbear.The concert will feature the hitmaker's classics including "hot girl bummer" and "do re mi," as well as first-time performances from the new album, which Billboard praised, "blackbear continues to showcase his casually charming vocals… don't be surprised when Everything Means Nothing… produces another hit or two."The news follows his mesmerizing performance with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs this past Sunday where they performed their smash hit "my ex's best friend" - the track debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Rock Streaming Chart. MTV hailed the performance a, "Pop-punk explosion… [blackbear] brought his signature panache."The 12-track album features his hit anthems "queen of broken hearts," which recently impacted Pop radio and has already broken into the Top 40, and 2019's "hot girl bummer"- the double-platinum-certified single peaked at #2 at Top 40 Pop radio, #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and surpassed 1 billion global streams. The song saw his late-night TV performance debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden - watch here.everything means nothing - Tracklist:"hot girl bummer""me & ur ghost""queen of broken hearts""i feel bad""i feel 2 much""i felt that""sobbing in cabo""clown" ft. Trevor Daniel"half alive" (produced by Marshmello)"if i were u" ft. Lauv"why are girls?""smile again"Since first crashing onto the scene in the mid-2010s, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer blackbear has continually turned heads and defied all expectation, effortlessly mixing his hedonistic hell-raising and maniac humor with deeply heartfelt emotion. Delivering an outrageously catchy hybrid of pop and hip-hop and alt-R&B, the L.A.-based artist has put out four studio albums in the last five years alone, including 2017's gold-certified digital druglord and 2019's magnum opus ANONYMOUS (a #36 hit on the Billboard 200). Hyper-creative and massively prolific, he's also collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Linkin Park, and brought his top-notch songwriting skills to Justin Bieber's six-times-platinum single "Boyfriend." And in his unflinching honesty about his own demons and depression, blackbear creates a powerful sense of solidarity—ultimately moving forward with his longtime mission of "inspiring everyone to be more unapologetic about who they are."Showing no signs of slowing down, blackbear recently joined in a series of exciting collaborations, including Marshmello's epic 2019 single " Tongue Tied " (also featuring Yungblud). Additionally, he is set to return with a new body of work this year, that pushes his brilliantly warped artistry even further. The first glimpse at his latest metamorphosis, the fantastically zeitgeisty anthem "hot girl bummer" dropped in August 2019, reaching #2 at Top 40 radio and earning double-platinum certification from the RIAA—eventually emerging as blackbear's most successful smash since 2017's double-platinum "do re mi." blackbear's fifth studio album everything means nothing is available everywhere now via Beartrap/Alamo/Interscope Records.



