Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 03/09/2020

Blues Guitar Phenom Kirk Fletcher Releases Powerful New Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh from the warm reception of "No Place To Go," the first single to be released from his brand new studio album, My Blues Pathway, Kirk Fletcher returns with another deeply soulful track that wears its passionate heart on its sleeve. Fletcher, best known for his playing with Joe Bonamossa and The Fabulous Thunderbirds, is one of the most revered blues guitarists in music today who channels for the many varied emotions of the human experience into songs that are both moving and challenging. "Ain't No Cure For The Downhearted" is a devastatingly sad portrait of a person seeking fulfillment, or "cure" for their depression, in external things. Fletcher explains, "This song is about people who shift the blame of all the things in their life that they regret. People who judge their life by other people's success or their so-called happiness."

The video echoes and expands on these sentiments, showing vignettes of people contemplating their life choices culminating in the scene of an old man walking alone, broken down, his unfulfilled life nearly at an end. It's a powerful expression of the kind of downheartedness that only the blues can communicate.

But there are also subtle traces of hope in Fletcher's song toward the end as he references one of humanity's greatest moral leaders ("It was a great man once said he had a dream") and the video shows scenes of people marching for justice. Ultimately, Fletcher suggests that the "cure," if there is one at all, doesn't come from the outside world but rather, "One must find happiness from within. We must think for ourselves and follow our passions (so long as it doesn't harm anyone or anything)."

"Ain't No Cure For The Downhearted" is just one of the many highlights from Fletcher's newest studio album, My Blues Pathway, that also features a special guest performance by legendary harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite on the knock-out closer "Life Gave Me A Dirty Deal." The album will be available on digipak CD as well as limited edition PURPLE vinyl courtest of Cleopatra Blues, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc.






Most read news of the week
American Wisper: The Film Hollywood Hoped Would Never Get Made - Now Streaming After Nine International Film Festival Awards
Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Pairs Precious Instruments With Country Music Greats For Unique Online Fundraiser
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions
YG's Highly Anticipated 5th Studio Album "My Life 4Hunnid," Officially Arriving On October 2
Teramaze Reveal "I Wonder" Album Details And Release "A Deep State Of Awake" Music Video
Disclosure's New Album 'Energy' Is Out
Elvis Costello's August Surprise
Platinum-Selling Duo Surfaces Release New Single "Sail Away"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0216341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002227783203125 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how