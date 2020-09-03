Stone Horses Releases Video For Title Track From Second EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Baltimore's STONE HORSES--singer John Allen, drummer Jason Heiser, bassist Rick Reynolds and co-founding guitarist Teddy Merrill-has premiered the first video for the title track from their second EP, GOOD OL' DAYS, which was released July 31 via Broken World Records, distributed by Digitally Sound Records/The Orchard/Sony.

"Good Ol' Days" has quickly jumped into the Top 40 on Billboard's Active Rock chart, sitting at #38 this week.



STONE HORSES' self-titled debut EP was a perfect blend of the swampy blues of the South with a truly modern rock groove, filled with songs that were powered by dark melodies, huge choruses, and witty lyrics. The first single, "Reckless Ways," independently made its way into the Top 40 on the charts which landed them tours alongside Slash, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Greta Van Fleet, Rival Sons, 10 Years, and Glorious Sons.



STONE HORSES' sophomore effort continues in this tradition yet shows the growth of the band. With a sound that is undeniable and infectious, the first single and title track "Good Ol' Days" reminds us of why we love rock and roll. Remember concerts? Remember parties? Remember songs that made you put your hands up and say," hell ya!?" If you answered yes to any of these questions, this band is for you.



As singer John Allen explains, "With this new record, I wanted to give the listener some escapism. As I started to write the song 'Good Ol' Days' at the beginning of 2020, it was already looking a little like we were in for a fed up year, so I figured, 'Man, let's remember the good times. Let's remember the times when we could hang out, go to parties, go to concerts and music festivals!' Hopefully, we can get back to that place really really soon! We need some fun back in our lives. I know that might seem childish these days, but it might not hurt to think of those 'Good Ol' Days' when we didn't have a care in the world."



GOOD OL' DAYS was produced by Allen and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush). The five tracks are fueled by the memorable riffs and big hook-laden melodies that timeless songs are made of. Allen's throaty yet sultry voice is intimately connected to his hard rock roots, meshing perfectly with Merrill's swaggering guitar riffs and the tight rhythm section of Reynolds and Heiser to create an exciting mixture of the vintage and the new.



