Jazz 03/09/2020

Burt Bacharach And Daniel Tashian Perform Tiny Desk (home) Concert Featuring Original Songs From Their Collaborative Blue Umbrella EP (Big Yellow Dog Music)
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian have teamed with NPR Music to bring their EP (Big Yellow Dog Music) to life in a new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Bacharach, a three-time Academy Award winning music legend, plays piano from his home in Los Angeles as Tashian, a 2019 GRAMMY Album of The Year winner, delivers his vocal performance from Nashville. During the Tiny Desk concert, the duo perform three original collaborative songs from - a collection that marks Bacharach's first album of new music in 15 years. For Tashian, a producer and songwriter on modern classics like Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, it marks a dream collaboration with his childhood hero.

Watch Burt and Daniel's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert here: https://www.npr.org/2020/09/03/908801645/burt-bacharach-daniel-tashian-tiny-desk-home-concert

In addition to this special performance, Burt and Daniel recently sat down with the GRAMMY Museum to discuss their collaboration and friendship (watch here), and with the prominent podcast Sodajerker on Songwriting to share some of the secrets behind their success (listen here). Blue Umbrella was released on Big Yellow Dog Music this summer and met with an abundance of critical praise:

"This is a match made in pure pop heaven." - Entertainment Weekly
"You can listen to how Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian meld their talents of melody and lyricism...their recent friendship feels like a deep bond...tremendous talents." - NPR Music

"Blue Umbrella is meticulous jazz-pop that's both wistful and uplifting." - LA Times
"A set of graceful, soulful ballads with an air of sophistication that is classic Bacharach…it was Tashian's role to sing the songs, and he filled it beautifully." - Associated Press

"Tashian harks back to his earlier days as a band frontman...and it's undeniably Bacharach's historically identifiable melodic sense." - Variety

BLUE UMBRELLA TRACKLIST
Bells of St. Augustine
Whistling in the Dark
Blue Umbrella
Midnight Watch
We Go Way Back






