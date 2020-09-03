Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 03/09/2020

Breakout Melbourne Producer UNO Stereo Teams With Alt R&b Star Amindi For A 2020 Take On Unrequited Love With "Text" (Warner Music)

Breakout Melbourne Producer UNO Stereo Teams With Alt R&b Star Amindi For A 2020 Take On Unrequited Love With "Text" (Warner Music)
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melbourne producer UNO Stereo has teamed with rising alt-R&B star Amindi for "TEXT," a 2020 take on the classic unrequited love song centered on that frustrating moment when they haven't texted back. "TEXT" unfurls over a breezy, mellow beat inspired by classic records from Pete Rock & CL Smooth, A Tribe Called Quest and Guru's Jazzamatazseries. Amindi sings about "faded finger tats" as she pleas for a response: "I won't say I miss you, even though its facts / Cuz I got all these issues, and you won't text me back."

Ahead of the official music video dropping next week, the track comes with a sneak peek visualizer today that gives a look into the animated world created by animator Chris Yee, who has also worked with Mac Miller, Free Nationals, Kali Uchis and Raveena.



UNO Stereo aka Nic Martin is a producer that thrives in many settings and has been recognized with multiple Aria wins. His credits include production on Khalid's massive American Teen, and on recent tracks with Wale, Destructo ("Bandz" feat. Kevin Gates, Denzel Curry and Yo Gotti) and many others. Amindi is a Jamaican-American, LA-based phenom who blew up in 2017 with "Pine And Ginger." A remix from Popcaan followed, and the track has amassed more than 24 million streams. Amindi, who recently dropped a song with Kari Faux, has been praised by the likes of Vice and Complex, and is the subject of a short documentary created by The Fader.

Says UNO: "'TEXT' was literally the first beat I played Amindi in our first session, (and) we both kinda agreed the beat felt like walking around Paris at night. Her natural instinct was to write melodies that interweaved between the beat, rather than sit directly on each bar, which attributed to songs overall jazzy-ness even more. I think also adding that little echoed out horn sample (Pete Rock S/O) was the icing on the cake."

"Making music with UNO felt effortless and magical. I feel like he totally understands what my intentions are and what I'm going for each time we collab," Amindi says.

UNO Stereo recently made his debut for Warner Music with a 6-song beat tape called Innerludes. Heavily inspired by the LA beat scene, the tape was praised by Essence, who deemed "Keynote Interlude" a "must-download-immediately track." OkayPlayer highlighted the tape in their Mixtape Monday, calling it a "sweet, soulful" mix.

"TEXT" is the first in a wave of new music that UNO Stereo will release over the remainder of 2020, with a "TEXT" B-Side on the way soon.






