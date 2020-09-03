Black Veil Brides Guitarist Lonny Eagleton Joins Mylo Quinn On Emo-Trap Single "Down"





Tapping into personal experiences and exposing his emotions through music is nothing new for Mylo Quinn, but the vulnerability necessary to do so outside the sphere of heavy music shows a mature approach to artistry that makes him one of the more exciting of the new crop of "emo" tinged performers. Expect more music and collaborations throughout the year and in 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You may recognize Canadian musician and creative Mylo Quinn (né Quinn McGraw ) from one of his many projects - progressive metal stalwarts Living Machines, comic book publishing house Splice Comics or hardcore outfit UGLY. Regardless of your familiarity with his other work, one thing will stand out to you about his latest single "Down"; it's unrelenting ability to transport you to a deeper place of the artists own design."Down" is the first original track from Mylo Quinn (he previously released a well received cover of Jessie Reyez's "Figures") and serves as a meditation on how much we turn to music in times of need. Elements of emo, trap, r&b, SoundCloud hip-hop and progressive alternative music all come together throughout the song - creating a sonic landscape that feels familiar while being original and heartfelt.Canadian alt-pop icon GLMR lends a soaring topline to the track, while Black Veil Brides guitarist Lonny Eagleton provides hard edged but elegant guitar work and a a riff filled solo that elevates the song beyond the confines of simply being another "SoundCloud emo" tune. Despite the stripped down electronic format of the song, "Down" feels absolutely huge; a testament to the impressive production of the track and engaging songwriting from Quinn.The official video for "Down" (directed by Teaghan McGinnis) captures the emotional essence of the song; we see Quinn, GLMR and Eagleton performing with their hearts on their sleeves and expressing feelings of emptiness, yearning and ultimately triumph.Tapping into personal experiences and exposing his emotions through music is nothing new for Mylo Quinn, but the vulnerability necessary to do so outside the sphere of heavy music shows a mature approach to artistry that makes him one of the more exciting of the new crop of "emo" tinged performers. Expect more music and collaborations throughout the year and in 2021.



