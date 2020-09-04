New Collection Spanning The Recording Career Of Beastie Boys To Be Released On October 23





Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 23, 2020, UMe will release Beastie Boys Music, a 20-song collection covering the GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum selling Beastie Boys' recording career. The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys Story, currently nominated for 5 Emmys, and the group's best seller Beastie Boys Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List - topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts. Music features 20 Beastie Boys classics spanning the band's 30+ year career including "Fight For Your Right," "Brass Monkey," "Paul Revere" and "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" from their Diamond-certified 1986 No. 1 debut Licensed To Ill, "Shake Your Rump" and "Hey Ladies" from their 1989 reinvention Paul's Boutique and "So What'Cha Want" and "Pass The Mic" from 1992's multi-platinum Check Your Head, which hit Top Ten on the Billboard 200 chart.Also included are "Sure Shot" and " Sabotage " from 1994's Ill Communication, which saw the band return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, "Body Movin'" and the universal smash hit "Intergalactic" from their GRAMMY®-winning 1998 No. 1 album Hello Nasty, "Ch-Check It Out" from 2004's To The 5 Boroughs, which marked the band's third consecutive Billboard No. 1 debut, as well as "Make Some Noise" and "Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win" from 2011's critically acclaimed Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC TRACK LISTINGCD/DIGITALSo What'Cha WantPaul RevereShake Your RumpMake Some NoiseSure ShotIntergalacticCh-Check It OutFight For Your RightPass The MicDon't Play No Game That I Can't WinBody Movin'SabotageHold It Now, Hit ItShadrachRoot DownBrass MonkeyGet It TogetherJimmy JamesHey LadiesNo Sleep Till Brooklyn2LP VINYLSIDE AFight For Your RightBrass MonkeyNo Sleep Till BrooklynPaul RevereHold It Now, Hit ItSIDE BShake Your RumpShadrachHey LadiesPass The MicSo What'Cha WantSIDE CJimmy JamesSure ShotRoot DownSabotageGet It TogetherSIDE DBody Movin'IntergalacticCh-Check It OutMake Some NoiseDon't Play No Game That I Can't Win



