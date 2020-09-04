Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 04/09/2020

New Collection Spanning The Recording Career Of Beastie Boys To Be Released On October 23

New Collection Spanning The Recording Career Of Beastie Boys To Be Released On October 23
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 23, 2020, UMe will release Beastie Boys Music, a 20-song collection covering the GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum selling Beastie Boys' recording career. The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys Story, currently nominated for 5 Emmys, and the group's best seller Beastie Boys Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List - topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts.

Beastie Boys Music features 20 Beastie Boys classics spanning the band's 30+ year career including "Fight For Your Right," "Brass Monkey," "Paul Revere" and "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" from their Diamond-certified 1986 No. 1 debut Licensed To Ill, "Shake Your Rump" and "Hey Ladies" from their 1989 reinvention Paul's Boutique and "So What'Cha Want" and "Pass The Mic" from 1992's multi-platinum Check Your Head, which hit Top Ten on the Billboard 200 chart.

Also included are "Sure Shot" and "Sabotage" from 1994's Ill Communication, which saw the band return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, "Body Movin'" and the universal smash hit "Intergalactic" from their GRAMMY®-winning 1998 No. 1 album Hello Nasty, "Ch-Check It Out" from 2004's To The 5 Boroughs, which marked the band's third consecutive Billboard No. 1 debut, as well as "Make Some Noise" and "Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win" from 2011's critically acclaimed Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC TRACK LISTING

CD/DIGITAL
So What'Cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Fight For Your Right
Pass The Mic
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
Body Movin'
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep Till Brooklyn

2LP VINYL

SIDE A
Fight For Your Right
Brass Monkey
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It

SIDE B
Shake Your Rump
Shadrach
Hey Ladies
Pass The Mic
So What'Cha Want

SIDE C
Jimmy James
Sure Shot
Root Down
Sabotage
Get It Together

SIDE D
Body Movin'
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Make Some Noise
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win






Most read news of the week
American Wisper: The Film Hollywood Hoped Would Never Get Made - Now Streaming After Nine International Film Festival Awards
Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Pairs Precious Instruments With Country Music Greats For Unique Online Fundraiser
Teramaze Reveal "I Wonder" Album Details And Release "A Deep State Of Awake" Music Video
Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions
YG's Highly Anticipated 5th Studio Album "My Life 4Hunnid," Officially Arriving On October 2
New Collection Of Holiday Classics Ultimate Peggy Lee Christmas Announced For Release On September 25, 2020
Amazon Music And Twitch Partner To Combine Live Streaming With On-Demand Listening




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1570570 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003957986831665 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how