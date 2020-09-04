New Collection Spanning The Recording Career Of Beastie Boys To Be Released On October 23

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On October 23, 2020, UMe will release Beastie Boys
Music, a 20-song collection covering the GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum selling Beastie Boys' recording career. The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys
Story, currently nominated for 5 Emmys, and the group's best seller Beastie Boys
Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List - topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts.
Beastie Boys Music
features 20 Beastie Boys
classics spanning the band's 30+ year career including "Fight For Your Right," "Brass Monkey," "Paul Revere" and "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" from their Diamond-certified 1986 No. 1 debut Licensed To Ill, "Shake Your Rump" and "Hey Ladies" from their 1989 reinvention Paul's Boutique and "So What'Cha Want" and "Pass The Mic" from 1992's multi-platinum Check Your Head, which hit Top Ten on the Billboard 200 chart.
Also included are "Sure Shot" and "Sabotage
" from 1994's Ill Communication, which saw the band return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, "Body Movin'" and the universal smash hit "Intergalactic" from their GRAMMY®-winning 1998 No. 1 album Hello Nasty, "Ch-Check It Out" from 2004's To The 5 Boroughs, which marked the band's third consecutive Billboard No. 1 debut, as well as "Make Some Noise" and "Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win" from 2011's critically acclaimed Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC TRACK LISTING
CD/DIGITAL
So What'Cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Fight For Your Right
Pass The Mic
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
Body Movin'
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2LP VINYL
SIDE A
Fight For Your Right
Brass Monkey
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It
SIDE B
Shake Your Rump
Shadrach
Hey Ladies
Pass The Mic
So What'Cha Want
SIDE C
Jimmy James
Sure Shot
Root Down
Sabotage
Get It Together
SIDE D
Body Movin'
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Make Some Noise
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win