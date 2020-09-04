Lauren Alaina Readies New EP "Getting Over Him"



"The last couple of years of my life have been very interesting to say the least. I spent the last 10 years in the public eye. And I spent the first few years really working on myself and learning to love myself and becoming the person that I am now. I was 15 when I started out, so I was a child. And I became a woman and most of my music up until now has been about that," says Lauren. "About coming into my own. And then I had a couple of really public relationships that ended very publicly. And I wrote this 6-song EP called GETTING OVER HIM about how I handled that. And I really kept quiet and I didn't say much because when there are other people involved, it always makes me nervous on what the right thing is to say and when I'm in the middle of the feelings, I don't wanna get emotional. I don't wanna say the wrong thing from an emotional standpoint. So, I waited until I was healed, and I addressed everything that's happened over the last couple of years. And it's kind of my response of how I learned to love myself and continued to love myself when others didn't.



Getting Over Him features two duets, including the title track duet with her labelmate and friend Jon Pardi. The Georgia native also enlisted International pop sensation



Getting Over Him - EP Track List:

Run —

If I Was A Beer -

Bar Back -

Getting Over Him (duet with Jon Pardi) -

Seen You In Your Hometown —

What Do You Think Of? (duet with



Alaina, one of the hottest rising female artists in country music, is making her way up the country singles chart with her current radio single "Getting Good." The vocal powerhouse recently released a special mix of "Getting Good" which features her friend/mentor, superstar Trisha Yearwood.







Alaina has most recently performed on the 40th annual broadcast of the top-rated PBS special "A Capitol Fourth performing "This Land Is My Land," CMA Summer Stay-Cay livestream special where she performed "Women of Summer" with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lauren Alaina is set to release a new six-song EP tomorrow, Friday, September 4th titled Getting Over Him. Lauren co-wrote every track on the new collection, which is an emotional take on getting over lost loves."The last couple of years of my life have been very interesting to say the least. I spent the last 10 years in the public eye. And I spent the first few years really working on myself and learning to love myself and becoming the person that I am now. I was 15 when I started out, so I was a child. And I became a woman and most of my music up until now has been about that," says Lauren. "About coming into my own. And then I had a couple of really public relationships that ended very publicly. And I wrote this 6-song EP called GETTING OVER HIM about how I handled that. And I really kept quiet and I didn't say much because when there are other people involved, it always makes me nervous on what the right thing is to say and when I'm in the middle of the feelings, I don't wanna get emotional. I don't wanna say the wrong thing from an emotional standpoint. So, I waited until I was healed, and I addressed everything that's happened over the last couple of years. And it's kind of my response of how I learned to love myself and continued to love myself when others didn't.Getting Over Him features two duets, including the title track duet with her labelmate and friend Jon Pardi. The Georgia native also enlisted International pop sensation Lukas Graham to duet with her on her most vulnerable and heartbreaking "What Do You Think Of."Getting Over Him - EP Track List:Run — Lauren Alaina/Ben Johnson/KennediIf I Was A Beer - Lauren Alaina/David Garcia/HardyBar Back - Lauren Alaina/David Garcia/Hilary LindsayGetting Over Him (duet with Jon Pardi) - Lauren Alaina/Paul DiGiovanni/Emily WeisbandSeen You In Your Hometown — Lauren Alaina/Ben Johnson/ KennediWhat Do You Think Of? (duet with Lukas Graham) - Lauren Alaina/Johan Carlsson/ Asia WhiteacreAlaina, one of the hottest rising female artists in country music, is making her way up the country singles chart with her current radio single "Getting Good." The vocal powerhouse recently released a special mix of "Getting Good" which features her friend/mentor, superstar Trisha Yearwood. Lauren will do her first ever livestream, performing tunes from her new EP, as well as some of her older songs, on September 12th.Alaina has most recently performed on the 40th annual broadcast of the top-rated PBS special "A Capitol Fourth performing "This Land Is My Land," CMA Summer Stay-Cay livestream special where she performed "Women of Summer" with Lindsay Ell and Cassadee Pope as well as "Say It With a Song" Game with Devin Dawson and HARDY as well as CMT's Benefit Concert for Love & Acceptance and she and her friend Kane Brown performed their 5X Platinum-selling " What Ifs " on the recent nationally-televised CMA Best of Fest on ABC.



