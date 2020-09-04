Brett James Embodies Nashville's Diverse Soundscape On 'Tell The People' EP Out Today



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prolific songwriter Brett James is known for his countless chart-topping songs, but after three decades in Music City, he knows there's much more diversity to Nashville's musical landscape. From Country to Southern Rock to influences of Blues and Soul, James finds a place for each on his new 'Tell The People' EP, out Fri., Sept. 4 via Songs of Brett/Label Logic/Ingrooves.Complete with "clean, blue-eyed soul guitar licks and swooning vocals" (Taste of Country), fans can hear 'Tell The People' EP a day early, here: hyperurl.co/BrettJames-TTP"I am so stoked to send these songs out into the world," says James. "My hope is that they'll weave their way into the hearts and lives of fans in the same way they have found their way into mine. My goal is to make timeless music that people want to come back to again and again, and I pray I've achieved a little of that."'Tell The People' tracklist:1. Tell The People2. Like You Found Me3. Right on Time4. Just Tell Me5. Southern Soul6. Petty Fool*all songs written by Brett James* James is currently participating in the 21st annual Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Song Contest (Sept. 1 - Nov. 3), inviting aspiring songwriters across the world to submit their songs for a chance to participate in a mentor session with the GRAMMY Award-winner. Read more about the contest, HERE. Fans can also look forward to a full album from James to be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit musiccityhitmakers.com/brett-james.



