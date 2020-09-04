Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/09/2020

VanJess Release Stunning New Song "Come Over" - Out Now On Keep Cool/ RCA Records

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Nigerian-American sister duo VanJess present "Come Over," their latest soulful release for Keep Cool/RCA Records. With a driving bass and drums that could soundtrack any bedroom disco, "Come Over" is another showcase for these sisters' perfected harmonies.

The "Come Over" music video is even more indebted to smooth '90s R&B - a throwback to landline phones and talking to our crushes in our basements. As VanJess proves, some activities, and some emotions, are timeless.

"For this video, we really wanted to capture vintage glamour but still feel like the future and represent who we are," VanJess explain. "Early in quarantine we were really inspired looking at old photos of our parents in Nigeria and thought about what being at home living the lyrics of this record would look like in their world. We hope this song makes everyone feel good and dance, we believe energy and soul and tempo still has a place in R&B!"

"Come Over" is the latest track in a current hot streak for VanJess. They have previously worked with KAYTRANADA, Ari Lennox, Xavier Omăr & more, and within the past three months, have collaborated with some of their most acclaimed peers on songs including "Stickin'" (Sinead Harnett and Masego, who appeared on VanJess' 2018 debut LP), "I Had A Love Song" (Ant Saunders), and "Floating" (Mannywellz).

VanJess' debut Silk Canvas was praised by Pitchfork for its "captivating fusion of 90's R&B with contemporary electronic touches." That record boasts features from some of the genre's finest contemporaries from more established acts like GoldLink to exciting newcomers Leikeli47, Berhana & Little Simz. The sisters' collaborations and sultry, crooning vocals prove that they are a "two-piece cultivating their own strand of R&B" (Vogue).

Watch VanJess' COLORS session performing "Addicted" (over 1M views): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89W5E2Mrnxk

Growing up between Lagos, Nigeria, and California, VanJess has brought an entirely new take to contemporary R&B, one that pays tribute to '90s greats like TLC, SWV, and Aaliyah, while instinctually inciting an inimitable style. The sisters cut their teeth online with a string of viral covers, bursting onto the scene with their self-released debut album, a definitive R&B statement, and a smooth, seductive record establishing the sisters as ones to watch - to take the R&B world by storm.

PRAISE FOR VANJESS:
"Talented, clever, relatable young women" - VICE
"Passionate" - The Fader
"Unshakeable" - Complex
"Pure pulsating, mesmerizing magic" - Wonderland
https://twitter.com/vanjess
https://www.facebook.com/VanJess/
https://www.instagram.com/vanjess/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO6wKXwsbeMAfzrdskXTcgw






Most read news of the week
Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200; UMG Only Company To Achieve Mark In Chart's 64-Year History!
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Pairs Precious Instruments With Country Music Greats For Unique Online Fundraiser
Teramaze Reveal "I Wonder" Album Details And Release "A Deep State Of Awake" Music Video
Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions
YG's Highly Anticipated 5th Studio Album "My Life 4Hunnid," Officially Arriving On October 2
New Collection Of Holiday Classics Ultimate Peggy Lee Christmas Announced For Release On September 25, 2020
Amazon Music And Twitch Partner To Combine Live Streaming With On-Demand Listening
Elvis Costello's August Surprise




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215411 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028011798858643 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how