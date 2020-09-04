Tali Shares Music Video For 'Back To You'





Coming out of the Shadows: learning about myself, relationships, getting a sense of the world around me in ways I never knew before. Other interpretations of 'Shadows' are the battle/contrast between the mind and the heart (the paradox) and how one always follows closely to the other, walking closely behind like a shadow; love and loss, letting the old fall into the shadows and new love come into your life; losing yourself and falling into the shadows, and coming back to yourself even stronger. 'Shadows' encapsulates the nighttime; peoples' true natures coming out of the shadows (in relationships etc.) I'm a night owl, I love the night - the art cover really displays these themes." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto-based R&B/Pop artist Tali shares the music video for her new track " Back To You " via The Vinyl Disctrict. The ethereal video from Stephanie Pehar captures the passionate, desirous energy of the second single from her upcoming EP, Shadows. Back To You " is a powerful, building ballad about the process of learning and unlearning, growing up, and always finding your way back to yourself. Indie88 premiered the track, praising how it "builds with a sustained guitar line before launching into an explosive chorus." Shadows is out September 18th."The title 'Shadows' tells of an evolution and growth (two following EPs we want to release in the future tell an unfolding story, 'In-Between Girl' and 'Out Of My Skin'). 'Shadows' talks of the transition from adolescence into young adulthood.Coming out of the Shadows: learning about myself, relationships, getting a sense of the world around me in ways I never knew before. Other interpretations of 'Shadows' are the battle/contrast between the mind and the heart (the paradox) and how one always follows closely to the other, walking closely behind like a shadow; love and loss, letting the old fall into the shadows and new love come into your life; losing yourself and falling into the shadows, and coming back to yourself even stronger. 'Shadows' encapsulates the nighttime; peoples' true natures coming out of the shadows (in relationships etc.) I'm a night owl, I love the night - the art cover really displays these themes."



