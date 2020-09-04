Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 04/09/2020

The Hives Announce 'Live At Third Man Records' Album

The Hives Announce 'Live At Third Man Records' Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Third Man Records, as a record label that makes a specialty of 7" pressings and live recordings from its famous Blue Room in Nashville, TN, is excited to announce the direct-to-acetate recording The Hives: Live At Third Man Records, to be released physically and digitally on September 25, 2020. Hear "Hate To Say I Told You So" (Live At Third Man Records).
"We'd been talking forever about doing a show in The Blue Room," the band says. "Feels good when words are put into action and that action -- like always with The Hives -- is Rock'n Roll perfection."

In celebration of their string of sold-out dates in the US last year, The Hives kicked things off in Nashville and blew up the Blue Room. The band incited full arena-pit pogo energy, busting out career-spanning hits from Tick Tick Boom to the unforgettable, fresh-as-ever Hate To Say I Told You So.
The evening began with the buzz of the band's neatly-penned neon backdrop: all cool, sleek and electrified. The Hives then breezed into the room in smartly-tailored white dinner jackets, looking like RNR double-O agents, erupting right into a 1-2 punch of Come On! and Walk Idiot Walk. And for the rest of the set, the band didn't miss a beat. It all felt like a rare moment of full attention and participation, something that we miss so badly in a time when live shows just aren't an option.
It's been said before and we'll say it again: The Hives are one of the best live bands in the rock n roll game. This album is proof.﻿






