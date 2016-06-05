Sound American To Release "Something To Hunt"



Nate Wooley writes, "It feels false to refer to this release simply as the music of Ash Fure, because the world Fure creates is experientially so much more than what can be contained in a sound file, a text, a remembrance. Her work is tactile and sensuous - performances as haptic memory object - and encompasses ideas that transcend combinations of frequencies or a mapping of sound. Her compositions are as close to a microcosm of life as any I've ever experienced... This release is also a primer for those who, as of yet, have not been able to experience a performance of Fure's music live...There will be time and space for other voices to take up the necessary study of her timbral, formal, and harmonic choices, but a premiere presentation should give priority to the work's most powerful elements. And, in Fure's case, this is her music's innate humanity."



Zachary Woolfe adds in his note that Fure's "music depends on that presence as a group, on a hair-trigger physical unity, on a togetherness that is the thing most directly threatened by the coronavirus." Dahlia Borsche and Taïca Replansky agree, asserting that her "work relies on collectivity, community, and on non-verbal forms of communication. She seeks to create moments of unity within multiplicity."







Something to Hunt for septet (2014) invokes the singularity of purpose a tiger exhibits when stalking its prey. Like much of Fure's work, it revolves around questions of compulsion and drive, asking "What motivates a sound, what pulls it forward? Can we conjure, outside tonality, that inexplicable sense of craving that seems to tug 'ti' towards 'do'?" Something to Hunt was commissioned on Fure's receipt of a 2012 Darmstadt Stipendienpreis. Dal Niente performed the premiere at the 2014 Darmstadt Summer Courses for New Music, where Something to Hunt was awarded the coveted Kranichsteiner Musikpreis in Composition.



Soma for sextet (2012) is the second in a series of intimately personal works surrounding Fure's grandmother, who had advanced Parkinson's Disease. Fure says, "Instruments act out the disconnect her sickness causes between psychological intent and physical execution. Aberrations in placement, pressure, angle, force, and speed distort instrumental technique and interrupt the correlation between effort and audibility. With the syntax of movement scrambled, even the simplest of sounds turn fragile and chaotic. In Soma, instrumental bodies act as landscapes across which the limbs and fingers of performers must crawl." Soma was commissioned by the Alice and Harry Eiler Foundation on receipt of the Staubach Honorarium. It was premiered by Curious Chamber



A Library on Lightning for Bb Trumpet, Bassoon, and



Recorded in a live performance by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra led by



Ash Fure's practice sits at the nexus of experimental music and experiential art. Ash's full-bodied listening environments offer space for social reckoning through the political, poetic, and erotic multiplicities in sound. A finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Music, Ash also received a Lincoln Center Emerging Artists Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Rome Prize in



The International Contemporary Ensemble (ICEensemble) is an artist collective that is transforming the way music is created and experienced. As performer, curator, and educator, the International Contemporary Ensemble explores how new music intersects with communities across the world. The Ensemble's 36 members are featured as soloists, chamber musicians, commissioners, and collaborators with the foremost musical artists of our time. Works by emerging composers have anchored the Ensemble's programming since its founding in 2001, and the group's recordings and digital platforms highlight the many voices that weave music's present.



The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra presents approximately eight major concerts each year and frequently collaborates with renowned guest artists and conductors. The orchestra performs a diversity of literature comprising major works of the symphonic repertoire, concerti and new music. The orchestra also performs with choir and other ensembles, and is the resident orchestra for the annual ballet production.







Nate Wooley was born in Clatskanie, Oregon and began playing trumpet professionally with his father, a big band saxophonist, at the age of 13. Considered one of the leading lights of the American movement to redefine the physical boundaries of the horn, Wooley has been gathering international acclaim for his idiosyncratic trumpet language. He has collaborated with Eliane Radigue, Annea Lockwood, Ken Vandermark, Anthony Braxton and is the editor of Sound American publications. He was the recipient of 2016's Grants to Artists Award from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts.



Something to Hunt Track List



1.

International Contemporary Ensemble (Lucy Dhegrae and Alice Teyssier, voice; Ryan Muncy, saxophone; Rebekah Heller, bassoon; Ross Karre, percussion; Levy Lorenzo, percussion; Mariel Roberts, cello)



2. Something to Hunt for septet (2014) [11:07]

International Contemporary Ensemble (Campbell MacDonald, clarinet;



3. Soma for sextet (2012) [10:12]

International Contemporary Ensemble (Carlos Aguilar, piccolo; Campbell MacDonald, bass clarinet; Nathan Davis and Ross Karre, percussion; Cory Smythe, piano; Mariel Roberts, cello;



4. Library on Lightning for trio (2018) [14:34]

Nate Wooley, trumpet

Rebekah Heller, bassoon





5. Bound to the Bow for orchestra and electronics (2016) [17:35]

Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra



Total: 65:26



Soma, Something to Hunt, and A Library on Lightning recorded on March 1, 2019 at Oktaven Audio by Ryan Streber



Bound to the Bow recorded live at the 2016 New York Phil Biennial in

All compositions mixed and mastered by Ryan Streber and Ash Fure

Produced for Sound American Publications by Nate Wooley

