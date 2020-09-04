Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 04/09/2020

Neptune Shares New Music Video For "Last Man Standing"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The melodic metal band Neptune releases today (4 September) "Last Man Standing" - their second single from the band's upcoming studio album "Northern Steel." The album is to be released on November 6, 2020. You can check it out below.

Neptune, an 80s melodic metal band that has built up a loyal fanbase over time, is now finally releasing their real debut album, only 35 years after they pulled the plug from the band. Early 2018, their collected demo recordings from the 1980s were released to the fans' great satisfaction. The band was completely unaware that some of their old recordings were leaked online during the 2000s which found its way to fans around the globe. That culminated in the release of the compilation album "Land of Northern".

Neptune is a Swedish melodic metal band from the 1980s that was considered to be one of the earliest pioneers during the NWOSHM era. The band are in the same style as Madison, 220 Volt, Heavy Load, Early Europe, Silver Mountain and Glory.

The song "Last Man Standing" is the band's second single from the upcoming album. "Last man Standing" is probably the song from "Northern Steel" that flirts most with the band's older material. If you are a true listener to Neptunes older material, you might hear influences from songs like "Protector," "Enemies" and "Burglary Man." On the album, they have invited several of their friends to participate. On "Last Man Standing" you will find Stephen Carlson - (Brotthogg, Melodic Passion, The Rise, Tales) on solo guitar.

In collaboration with Melodic Passion Records and Sound Pollution, the single is now available on all digital platforms. The music video is available on the band's YouTube channel and this release is the countdown for a new major venture with Neptune which means an album release at the end of November and then enter the roads in 2021/2022. Northern Steel will be released on CD, black and green vinyl as well as digital on November 6th and will be distributed by Sound Pollution.






