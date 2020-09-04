Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 04/09/2020

Metallica Re-Writing 'Nothing Else Matters' As Orchestral Song For Disney Movie

Metallica Re-Writing 'Nothing Else Matters' As Orchestral Song For Disney Movie
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Metallica's orchestral fascination is continuing beyond their current S&M2 release, as the band is now teaming up with James Newton Howard to provide an orchestral piece of music for the upcoming Disney film, Jungle Cruise.

According to Collider, the band has worked with the acclaimed film composer on an orchestral version of "Nothing Else Matters" that plays a key part in the film.

"It really goes back to [Disney production president] Sean Bailey, who is a lifelong rock fan, and is just all-around one of the greatest, most friendly, generous, warm, and embracing people you'll find in the music business," revealed Lars Ulrich in an interview. "I think he's always been a Metallica fan, and we've gotten to know each other well. My wife and I are big Disney fans, so there's a great friendship there, and he's always looked for the right match where there was a way that Metallica could contribute to some project of theirs. This was the right fit, with Sean leading the calvary, and with James Newton Howard and his track record, and what he's done."

For Ulrich, the chance to work with eight-time Oscar nominee Howard was something he didn't want to pass up. "James Newton Howard, the man, the myth, the absolute legend! Considering what's he's done, it's an absolute honor to have done this with him, and we're excited for the world to hear it."

He continued, "It's kind of an interesting morph, because it's kind of — and I don't want to give too much of it away — but it's a very unusual morph in that it's kind of his arrangement of 'Nothing Else Matters' that we're playing. We wrote the song, but he took the song and rearranged it to fit something specific in the film — and obviously, I'm not going to give any of that away — but we then kind of took on his version of it. I think that's all that should be said."

Ulrich says he met with Howard prior to this collaboration. He adds, "When you look at our association with this film, the first word that comes to mind is 'collaborative,' between Sean's vision and James Newton Howard's vision and Jaume's vision. Obviously, The Rock has been very supportive. Dwayne has been very supportive, and it's a really cool thing to be a part of. I can't wait for everybody to see it."

The film stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti. Originally expected this year, Jungle Cruise has been pushed until July 30, 2021.






