Machine Gun Kelly Unveils Tracklist And Artwork For Upcoming Album Tickets To My Downfall

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Interscope Records) With his star power exponentially growing at lightning speed, Machine Gun Kelly looks to seize the moment again with his forthcoming fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall. Executive produced by Travis Barker, MGK's 15-track collection will house features from Halsey, Trippie Redd, blackbear, and Iann Dior.For fans eager to figure out the tracklist for MGK's upcoming effort, all 15 songs will be revealed individually on bus benches throughout Los Angeles, creating a scavenger hunt frenzy for his zealous supporters. Only available at Target, Tickets to My Downfall will exclusively include four bonus tracks "misery business," "roll the windows up," "in these walls (my house)," featuring PVRS, and "love on the brain."On Sunday (Aug. 30), Machine Gun Kelly broke new ground with his versatility following his show-stealing performance at the 2020 VMAs. After receiving effusive praise from Billboard, Vulture, and Esquire for his high-octane medley of "my ex's best friend" and "bloody valentine," MGK also became the first artist to win Best Alternative Video in 22 years for the latter. He's also savoring his success on Billboard, with "my ex's best friend" peaking this week at No. 7 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and "bloody valentine" inching its way to No. 11. The former has over 40 million streams globally since its initial release last month.MGK's rapid rise in the film industry also remains a pleasant sight for many of his supporters. Today, he was featured on the soundtrack for the latest video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. His climb towards movie prominence continues with Netflix's release, Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. To date, MGK scored six Hot 100 entries, including two top 40 singles in " Bad Things " Featuring Camilla Cabello (No. 4) and 2018's " Rap Devil " (No. 13). Also, Kelly's presence on the Billboard 200 remains equally impressive, as he previously earned four top-ten efforts.Tickets to My Downfall Tracklisttickets to my downfallkiss kissdrunk facebloody valentineforget me too ft. halseyall I know ft. trippie reddlonelyWWIIIkevin and barracuda (interlude)concert for aliensmy ex's best friend ft. blackbearjawbreakernothing inside ft. iann diorbanyan tree (interlude)play this when i'm gone



