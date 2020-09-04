Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 04/09/2020

Aloe Blacc Shares Ode To Perseverance "Hold On Tight" From Forthcoming New Album

Aloe Blacc Shares Ode To Perseverance "Hold On Tight" From Forthcoming New Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and activist Aloe Blacc shares "Hold On Tight," the third single from his new album All Love Everything, out October 2 on BMG. "Hold On Tight" is an inspiring anthem encouraging vulnerability and openness, with Aloe over invigorating choir-filled background vocals and pounding rhythmic drums, reminding the listener: "When you feel like crying, go on let it out, just remember the sun is shining behind the clouds, it won't be long 'til your pain's gone." The track is an ode to perseverance and unity, delivering a message of hope in a time that we need it the most. "Hold On Tight" showcases Aloe's incredible talent that's made him a mainstay in popular music - hearing him deliver strong notes that make the listener feel comfortable and welcomed in Aloe's world.

Last month, Aloe Blacc appeared on the TODAY Show for an interview and performance. Accompanied by keys, Aloe performed a stripped-back production of his recent single and motivational anthem "My Way." Check it out here: https://www.today.com/video/aloe-blacc-performs-my-way-on-today-90011205640

All Love Everything is Aloe's first album since his 2014 Grammy-nominated major label debut, Lift Your Spirit. All Love Everythingwas created through the lens of Aloe as a family man and is also the singer-songwriter's first collection of material written as a father, a journey that's expanded his already heartfelt artistic palette.

Watch the video for the previously releasedAll Love Everything track "I Do," a dedication to Aloe's wife that he debuted on LIVE With Kelly & Ryan:https://youtu.be/ZFXLDUtAqnE

Aloe Blacc has been actively working for police reform by educating himself and informing his fans. Aloe has had numerous conversations with lawmakers, ex-police, civil rights lawyers, and more to push for legislative change. Recently, Aloe partnered with media platform Behind The Rhyme to perform and speak at this year's Democratic National Convention pre-show on August 20. Other guests included Barack Obama, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Black Thought, and Shaheem Reid.

Recently, Aloe Blacc was a panelist on the Root Institute's "To Build or To Destroy: The Transformative Nature of Art" panel. Joined by activist Arisha Hatch and media executive and activist Kierna Mayo and moderated by editor Panama Jackson, the four discussed a variety of topics, such as the responsibility of artists, how art can change lives, and the intersection of art and activism. To learn more about the conversation, visit: https://institute.theroot.com/how-will-art-sit-in-other-peoples-hearts-aloe-blacc-1844714693
Pre-order All Love Everything and instantly receive "I Do", "My Way", and "Hold On Tight":https://aloeblacc.lnk.to/allLoveEverything/pr

Aloe Blacc has also partnered with Target for an exclusive version of the album that features two additional bonus tracks. Pre-order your Target exclusive:https://aloeblacc.lnk.to/AllLoveEverything/target

All Love Everything Tracklist
My Way
I Do

Aloe Blacc is a singer, songwriter, producer, and activist born to Panamanian immigrants who settled in California. Aloe was raised on the musical stylings of salsa, merengue, and cumbia and eventually discovered artists like KRS-One, Donny Hathaway, Joni Mitchell, and James Taylor - inspiring his unique fusion of soul, folk, R&B, and pop. From crossover hit "I Need a Dollar" to the chart-toppers "Wake Me Up" (>1 billion streams) and "The Man," Aloe has stamped his name on music around the globe.
In 2019, Avicii's family honored their son's wish to have Aloe Blacc's vocals feature on the first track from Avicii's posthumous album, TIM. The song "SOS" was released in April to a welcome response from Avicii fans and topped the charts in several countries around the world, hitting No. 1 on the US Dance Charts. Several other collaborations with hit producers followed, including works with David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Gryffin, Flight Facilities, Young Bombs, Mesto, and Hellberg.






