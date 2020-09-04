Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 04/09/2020

Phil Augusta Jackson Proves He's "One Hell Of A Rapper" (KUTX) On New EP, The Redondo Tape EP - Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raised in Philadelphia and now living in Los Angeles, Jackson was born to Jamaican immigrants. His career has seen him undertake a variety of roles: musical artist and producer, resident poet for public access cult hit The Chris Gethard Show, writer for shows like Key & Peeleand Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and now as a co-executive producer on HBO's Insecure, which recently garnered eight Emmy nominations. Recently, Phil sold a new TV show pilot to NBC entitled Grand Crew, centered around Black friends, dating, and wine. He has also received Emmy, WGA and NAACP award nominations, having established himself as an exciting young voice to watch.

The Redondo Tape tracklist
Alone
Get It
Headspace
Jawn
Rise and Fall
Rollin Up






