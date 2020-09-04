Phil Augusta Jackson Proves He's "One Hell Of A Rapper" (KUTX) On New EP, The Redondo Tape EP - Out Today





Rollin Up New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raised in Philadelphia and now living in Los Angeles, Jackson was born to Jamaican immigrants. His career has seen him undertake a variety of roles: musical artist and producer, resident poet for public access cult hit The Chris Gethard Show, writer for shows like Key & Peeleand Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and now as a co-executive producer on HBO's Insecure, which recently garnered eight Emmy nominations. Recently, Phil sold a new TV show pilot to NBC entitled Grand Crew, centered around Black friends, dating, and wine. He has also received Emmy, WGA and NAACP award nominations, having established himself as an exciting young voice to watch.The Redondo Tape tracklistAloneGet ItHeadspaceJawnRise and FallRollin Up



