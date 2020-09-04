Watch Sylvan Esso's Music Video For "Ferris Wheel," Recreated In Animal Crossing





The original video for "Ferris Wheel," filmed in an empty amusement park, was released in July along with the announcement of their long-anticipated third album. Amelia also performed the song from the back of a moving pickup truck on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee last month and the song was selected for NPR's August New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sylvan Esso has released a new version of their music video for "Ferris Wheel," the lead track from their forthcoming album Free Love, out September 25 on Loma Vista Recordings. The first full music video to be recreated within the game Animal Crossing, Sylvan Esso has created an alternative experience for their amusement park romp.Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath is an avid gamer (the band's name was inspired by the video game Swords and Sworcery) and like so many, became obsessed with the game while in quarantine earlier this year. In addition to remaking the "Ferris Wheel" video, virtual tees and hats were created based on new Free Love merch designs that players can scan in-game for their Animal Crossing characters. The tinsel fringe costume worn by Amelia is also available.Watch the Animal Crossing version of "Ferris Wheel" here, created entirely in-game by Crossing The Runway: https://found.ee/SE_FerrisWheelACAnd watch on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-NUC2enkl8&feature=youtu.beThe original video for "Ferris Wheel," filmed in an empty amusement park, was released in July along with the announcement of their long-anticipated third album. Amelia also performed the song from the back of a moving pickup truck on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee last month and the song was selected for NPR's August Heavy Rotation, too. Free Love has been tipped as a Most Anticipated Fall Album byConsequence of Sound and Uproxx as well.



