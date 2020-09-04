Native Harrow's Call For Solidarity Evokes Bill Withers, Paul McCartney





Pre-order Closeness here: https://smarturl.it/closeness New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Native Harrow share " Carry On " from their "exquisite" (Uncut) new album Closeness, out September 18 on Loose. " Carry On " is an anthem of perseverance and togetherness built on a classic descending progression, gospel exaltations, and a rootsy solidarity reminiscent of The Band, Bill Withers or Paul McCartney.Says Native Harrow's Devin Tuel: "I'm trying my best to do my best. It used to be easy to be jovial, but now we use laughter as a defense against the bitter truth that faces us all, and at the end of the day we have to keep living. That's easier to do together." Carry On " is emblematic of the distinctive approach Native Harrow takes on Closeness, as Devin Tuel and Stephen Harms — with the help of engineer Alex Hall (Neko Case, JD McPherson) — pair the warm, analog-obsessed sonics of classic folk-rock with trenchant observations on climate change, social responsibility, mental health, and so much more. While Closeness's soundworld is steeped in the vintage keyboards, orchestral flourishes, and lush guitar layers of years past, Devin Tuel's lyrics can be from nowhere else but 2020.Closeness has already been deemed "exceptional" (WXPN), "serene" (MOJO), and "lofty and layered" (American Songwriter), while The Line Of Best Fit says it's "authentic" and "refuses to stagnate."You can read an interview with Native Harrow over at American Songwriter, where they discuss becoming more confident in their creative voice and "living in a horrible Groundhog Day remake." Read here: https://bit.ly/31ZflIhPre-order Closeness here: https://smarturl.it/closeness



