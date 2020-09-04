Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 04/09/2020

Native Harrow's Call For Solidarity Evokes Bill Withers, Paul McCartney

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Native Harrow share "Carry On" from their "exquisite" (Uncut) new album Closeness, out September 18 on Loose. "Carry On" is an anthem of perseverance and togetherness built on a classic descending progression, gospel exaltations, and a rootsy solidarity reminiscent of The Band, Bill Withers or Paul McCartney.

Says Native Harrow's Devin Tuel: "I'm trying my best to do my best. It used to be easy to be jovial, but now we use laughter as a defense against the bitter truth that faces us all, and at the end of the day we have to keep living. That's easier to do together."

"Carry On" is emblematic of the distinctive approach Native Harrow takes on Closeness, as Devin Tuel and Stephen Harms — with the help of engineer Alex Hall (Neko Case, JD McPherson) — pair the warm, analog-obsessed sonics of classic folk-rock with trenchant observations on climate change, social responsibility, mental health, and so much more. While Closeness's soundworld is steeped in the vintage keyboards, orchestral flourishes, and lush guitar layers of years past, Devin Tuel's lyrics can be from nowhere else but 2020.

Closeness has already been deemed "exceptional" (WXPN), "serene" (MOJO), and "lofty and layered" (American Songwriter), while The Line Of Best Fit says it's "authentic" and "refuses to stagnate."

You can read an interview with Native Harrow over at American Songwriter, where they discuss becoming more confident in their creative voice and "living in a horrible Groundhog Day remake." Read here: https://bit.ly/31ZflIh
Pre-order Closeness here: https://smarturl.it/closeness






Most read news of the week
Universal Music Canada Announces 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of Renowned Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ron Sexsmith's 1995 Self-Titled Debut Album
Avicii Birthday Tribute For Mental Health Awareness To Take Over SiriusXM's BPM Channel During Suicide Prevention Week
New Collection Of Holiday Classics Ultimate Peggy Lee Christmas Announced For Release On September 25, 2020
Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions
Teramaze Reveal "I Wonder" Album Details And Release "A Deep State Of Awake" Music Video
YG's Highly Anticipated 5th Studio Album "My Life 4Hunnid," Officially Arriving On October 2
Elvis Costello's August Surprise
Amazon Music And Twitch Partner To Combine Live Streaming With On-Demand Listening




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031359195709229 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how