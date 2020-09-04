Scarypoolparty's Doom Hologram Out Today





Also available today is the provocative video for one of the collection's most hard-hitting tracks, "Judas." Elevated by Scarypoolparty's unique blending of sweeping orchestrals, distorting guitars and some very Tool-worthy visuals, this hologram of the most infamous fallen angel tours a post-apocalyptic desolate world filled with destruction and flames.



"



Throughout the EP, he tapped the Nu Deco Ensemble (Jacob Collier, Ben Folds, Macy Gray) to help drive home several of the project's key conceptual tracks, including "Angel Delete," where he layers spellbinding orchestral compositions and thrashing guitars over lyrics of anguish and hopelessness. "



26-year-old Alejandro



He was recently featured on NPR Music's New



Tonight (9.4), he'll play a special release show at the



Doom Hologram Track List:

Return2Sender (Alejandro Aranda, Keller Moore)

Fake Smiles (Aranda)



Deathwave (Aranda)

Judas (Aranda)

Sun Moon Earth (Aranda)

Doom Hologram (Aranda,

Paradox (Aranda, Nu Deco Ensemble) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scarypoolparty releases his new project Doom Hologram (download/stream here), a sonic arc of an angel trapped in another dimension. Co-produced and co-written by Scarypoolparty (aka Alejandro Aranda), this eight track concept project is a bold, altruistic escape into his creative genius.Also available today is the provocative video for one of the collection's most hard-hitting tracks, "Judas." Elevated by Scarypoolparty's unique blending of sweeping orchestrals, distorting guitars and some very Tool-worthy visuals, this hologram of the most infamous fallen angel tours a post-apocalyptic desolate world filled with destruction and flames. Judas " is one of many prime examples on Doom Hologram of how Scarypoolparty meshes modern electronics, experimental instrumentals and visuals throughout this music. Last week (8.28), he released "Return2Sender," a track filled "intricate guitar solos and mesmerizing vocals" to launch the EP on a "relaxing trip through heartbreak and longing" (Alternative Press).Throughout the EP, he tapped the Nu Deco Ensemble (Jacob Collier, Ben Folds, Macy Gray) to help drive home several of the project's key conceptual tracks, including "Angel Delete," where he layers spellbinding orchestral compositions and thrashing guitars over lyrics of anguish and hopelessness. " Judas " is about losing all state of reality and battling to escape your own mind games, before leading us to the collection's title track, where he grapples with the darkness around him and his own urge to run away. The collection's cinematic closing track " Paradox " feels otherworldly. He's created a 7-minute sonic masterpiece: his nu-metal sounds seamlessly erupt into Sigur Ros-style reverie that'll stop you dead in your tracks.26-year-old Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty) is a Latinx "musical savant" (Ones to Watch) whose underdog story seems almost too good to be true. In just one year, Aranda went from a humble dishwasher busking on the streets of LA to selling out two national headlining tours to making his national TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He released his debut album Exit Form at the end of 2019, which has earned over 10 million streams and 100 million on YouTube. By "infusing classical music alongside heavy guitar riffs and melodic vocals, Scarypoolparty in a lane adjacent to that of Muse, Deftones and Radiohead" (Hits). His prodigious talent has been praised by Billboard, American Songwriter, MTV, GRAMMY.com, Ones to Watch (to name a few) and set him as a regular on the festival circuit, performing at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life is Beautiful and more.He was recently featured on NPR Music's New Music Friday (8.28) and Alternative Press' roundup of artists you need to be listening to now. In the coming weeks he'll release special performances with MelodyVR (an app that provides live music in virtual reality) and the GRAMMY Museum.Tonight (9.4), he'll play a special release show at the National Grove of Anaheim's Drive-In OC at 7pm PT. For tickets and more information on the safety and wellness initiatives around his show, visit: driveinoc.comDoom Hologram Track List:Return2Sender (Alejandro Aranda, Keller Moore)Fake Smiles (Aranda) Angel Delete (Aranda, Nu Deco Ensemble)Deathwave (Aranda)Judas (Aranda)Sun Moon Earth (Aranda)Doom Hologram (Aranda, Lucas Silveira, Nu Deco Ensemble)Paradox (Aranda, Nu Deco Ensemble)



