Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 04/09/2020

Scarypoolparty's Doom Hologram Out Today

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scarypoolparty releases his new project Doom Hologram (download/stream here), a sonic arc of an angel trapped in another dimension. Co-produced and co-written by Scarypoolparty (aka Alejandro Aranda), this eight track concept project is a bold, altruistic escape into his creative genius.

Also available today is the provocative video for one of the collection's most hard-hitting tracks, "Judas." Elevated by Scarypoolparty's unique blending of sweeping orchestrals, distorting guitars and some very Tool-worthy visuals, this hologram of the most infamous fallen angel tours a post-apocalyptic desolate world filled with destruction and flames.

"Judas" is one of many prime examples on Doom Hologram of how Scarypoolparty meshes modern electronics, experimental instrumentals and visuals throughout this music. Last week (8.28), he released "Return2Sender," a track filled "intricate guitar solos and mesmerizing vocals" to launch the EP on a "relaxing trip through heartbreak and longing" (Alternative Press).

Throughout the EP, he tapped the Nu Deco Ensemble (Jacob Collier, Ben Folds, Macy Gray) to help drive home several of the project's key conceptual tracks, including "Angel Delete," where he layers spellbinding orchestral compositions and thrashing guitars over lyrics of anguish and hopelessness. "Judas" is about losing all state of reality and battling to escape your own mind games, before leading us to the collection's title track, where he grapples with the darkness around him and his own urge to run away. The collection's cinematic closing track "Paradox" feels otherworldly. He's created a 7-minute sonic masterpiece: his nu-metal sounds seamlessly erupt into Sigur Ros-style reverie that'll stop you dead in your tracks.

26-year-old Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty) is a Latinx "musical savant" (Ones to Watch) whose underdog story seems almost too good to be true. In just one year, Aranda went from a humble dishwasher busking on the streets of LA to selling out two national headlining tours to making his national TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He released his debut album Exit Form at the end of 2019, which has earned over 10 million streams and 100 million on YouTube. By "infusing classical music alongside heavy guitar riffs and melodic vocals, Scarypoolparty in a lane adjacent to that of Muse, Deftones and Radiohead" (Hits). His prodigious talent has been praised by Billboard, American Songwriter, MTV, GRAMMY.com, Ones to Watch (to name a few) and set him as a regular on the festival circuit, performing at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life is Beautiful and more.

He was recently featured on NPR Music's New Music Friday (8.28) and Alternative Press' roundup of artists you need to be listening to now. In the coming weeks he'll release special performances with MelodyVR (an app that provides live music in virtual reality) and the GRAMMY Museum.

Tonight (9.4), he'll play a special release show at the National Grove of Anaheim's Drive-In OC at 7pm PT. For tickets and more information on the safety and wellness initiatives around his show, visit: driveinoc.com

Doom Hologram Track List:
Return2Sender (Alejandro Aranda, Keller Moore)
Fake Smiles (Aranda)
Angel Delete (Aranda, Nu Deco Ensemble)
Deathwave (Aranda)
Judas (Aranda)
Sun Moon Earth (Aranda)
Doom Hologram (Aranda, Lucas Silveira, Nu Deco Ensemble)
Paradox (Aranda, Nu Deco Ensemble)






Most read news of the week
Universal Music Canada Announces 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of Renowned Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ron Sexsmith's 1995 Self-Titled Debut Album
Avicii Birthday Tribute For Mental Health Awareness To Take Over SiriusXM's BPM Channel During Suicide Prevention Week
New Collection Of Holiday Classics Ultimate Peggy Lee Christmas Announced For Release On September 25, 2020
Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions
Teramaze Reveal "I Wonder" Album Details And Release "A Deep State Of Awake" Music Video
YG's Highly Anticipated 5th Studio Album "My Life 4Hunnid," Officially Arriving On October 2
Elvis Costello's August Surprise
Amazon Music And Twitch Partner To Combine Live Streaming With On-Demand Listening




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0232511 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025160312652588 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how