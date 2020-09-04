Awaken-Behemoth





The band has shared the stage with national and international acts like 10 Years, RED, Pop Evil, Adelita's Way, In This Moment, Fuel, Fire Flight, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Art of Dying, and many more. The debut album, 'Broken Circle' (produced by Grammy Nominated Producer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) AWAKEN have signed with The Label Group and are distributing via INgrooves; bringing to their fans both old and new with their single/video "Behemoth". Awaken brings their deeper-reaching lyrics to the higher level of connecting the listener to the meaning in melody, rhythm, beat, and words. As "Behemoth" shows their skills in a message melding with structure, it is undeniable that their fans reflect the same emotion and are ready for more of what Awaken has created and are ready for what is coming. Powerful rock music that fans relate and rock out to."The song Behemoth came about because we wanted an introduction to the new record that would be gripping and attention-grabbing with its musical structure and lyrics. We wanted a heavier low-end and 'in your face' kind of vibe with raw thought provoking lyrics. The song sets the foundation for a lot of the theme of the new album dealing with inner monsters and overcoming certain struggles everyone must face." - AwakenProduced By Awaken, Recorded/Mixed by Dustin Simpson, Mastered by Stephen Pettyjohn @ Ethereal MasteringAwaken is an Alternative/Hard Rock band that brings an 'in your face' experience that will leave you wanting more. Bringing powerful melodies mixed with hard hitting guitar riffs and thought provoking lyrical material. Awaken is composed of Chad Griffin on Vocals, Dustin Simpson on Guitar, Chase "Sludge" Reagan on bass, and Jimi Wilkins on drums.The band has shared the stage with national and international acts like 10 Years, RED, Pop Evil, Adelita's Way, In This Moment, Fuel, Fire Flight, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Art of Dying, and many more. The debut album, 'Broken Circle' (produced by Grammy Nominated Producer Travis Wyrick) dished out six radio singles; featuring "The Narrow Door" and "Silent Alibi" which hit the #2 spot on internet radio charts. The record also featured Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch on the track "Fathom". Since then, the band self-produced another full-length album, 'Echoes & Reflections' featuring tracks like "Bleed For You" and "In the Quiet" (featuring Zahna). In 2019, the band put out a follow-up record (their third album): 'Identity'. The first single, "Face of a Ghost" was the band's first #1 charting single. The album also featured other stand out tracks like "Naive Voices", "My Religion", and "The Spiral" (featuring Jenna Kate Brown) which reached the #2 spot on internet radio charts. The band has now released the debut single, "Behemoth" for their upcoming record, "Monsters & Machines" that is now making waves internationally, taking the band to new heights and setting the stage for what has been said to be Awaken's best work to date.



