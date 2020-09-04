K-Pop Solo Artist, Wonho, Releases Solo Debut Mini Album



"After the release of "Losing You," I wanted to come up with a rhythmical-upbeat song. I love the bass line of this song, and I feel like when you hear it, you want to jump and dance! let's all have some fun" -Wonho



"Open Mind" is a rhythmical, dreamy-like electronic pop track, with a deep bass and compositional build-up. This title track talks about Wonho's determination to begin his new world with an open mind. It has been released in both Korean and English in order to communicate with domestic and overseas fans who have waited for his comeback for a long time. The emotional song "I Just," in which Wonho participated in the lyrics and composition, blends a beautiful melody with a calm feeling of loneliness. This album takes you through the journey of feeling like you're watching a monodrama; where eight different tracks are delivering different atmospheres and moods all owned by Wonho.



Buzz surrounding his pre-released single "Losing You," which was dedicated to the fans who thought they might have lost him, wasted no time taking the U.S. Market by storm. Upon release, #WONHO_LosingYou_MV shot up to the #1 Twitter Trend Worldwide; and received notable mentions from publications such as PAPER Magazine, MTV News, Access, iHeart, and Rolling Stone who stated "Performed entirely in English, the sweeping, piano-driven ballad showcases Wonho's delicate falsetto, as he sings about protecting a cherished love despite all costs." Wonho also spoke to Forbes and Teen Vogue about his solo ventures, stating "While these weren't easy moments to face and endure, it was a time that made me think a lot and that allowed me to develop and grow — that was very important and precious for me. I thought of the fans waiting and supporting me … I feel a little more mature, and like I have more to say to the world."



Late last year, Wonho's fans tirelessly put forth efforts to show him he wasn't alone in this world. Their message was heard globally, loud and clear; with multiple hashtags trending worldwide on twitter for weeks on end, online petitions garnering half a million signatures, fans taking it to the streets of Seoul writing supportive notes, and putting up billboards in Times Square, China and all over the world to support him. As told by Forbes, "...fans had shown their support for the artist by sending the 2017 song "From Zero," a special track co-written and producer by Wonho, to No. 1 on Billboard's World New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-Songwriter-Producer, Wonho, releases his highly anticipated solo debut mini album, 'WONHO 1ST MINI ALBUM Part. 1 Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me.' Immediately upon release, "wonho" was trending #1 worldwide on Twitter, with "open mind," "#OPEN_MIND," and "#Love_Synonym" following closely behind; and the mini album quickly shot up the iTunes Charts, taking up the #1 spot under Pop Album Chart, K-Pop Album Chart, and currently peaking at #6 under the All Genres Album Chart. As Wonho makes his first step as a solo artist with this eight-track mini album, he showcases not only his vocal skills; but also his lyrical, compositional, and production skills. The title 'Love Synonym' symbolizes a new start that is different from Wonho's music style and performances that he has shown before. 'Love Synonym' is a new definition of love that Wonho created in order to show his pledges and determinations that he will communicate with his fans. Wonho expressed his earnestness by participating in writing and composing five songs, including the title track "Open Mind" and the pre-released single "Losing You.""After the release of "Losing You," I wanted to come up with a rhythmical-upbeat song. I love the bass line of this song, and I feel like when you hear it, you want to jump and dance! let's all have some fun" -Wonho"Open Mind" is a rhythmical, dreamy-like electronic pop track, with a deep bass and compositional build-up. This title track talks about Wonho's determination to begin his new world with an open mind. It has been released in both Korean and English in order to communicate with domestic and overseas fans who have waited for his comeback for a long time. The emotional song "I Just," in which Wonho participated in the lyrics and composition, blends a beautiful melody with a calm feeling of loneliness. This album takes you through the journey of feeling like you're watching a monodrama; where eight different tracks are delivering different atmospheres and moods all owned by Wonho.Buzz surrounding his pre-released single "Losing You," which was dedicated to the fans who thought they might have lost him, wasted no time taking the U.S. Market by storm. Upon release, #WONHO_LosingYou_MV shot up to the #1 Twitter Trend Worldwide; and received notable mentions from publications such as PAPER Magazine, MTV News, Access, iHeart, and Rolling Stone who stated "Performed entirely in English, the sweeping, piano-driven ballad showcases Wonho's delicate falsetto, as he sings about protecting a cherished love despite all costs." Wonho also spoke to Forbes and Teen Vogue about his solo ventures, stating "While these weren't easy moments to face and endure, it was a time that made me think a lot and that allowed me to develop and grow — that was very important and precious for me. I thought of the fans waiting and supporting me … I feel a little more mature, and like I have more to say to the world."Late last year, Wonho's fans tirelessly put forth efforts to show him he wasn't alone in this world. Their message was heard globally, loud and clear; with multiple hashtags trending worldwide on twitter for weeks on end, online petitions garnering half a million signatures, fans taking it to the streets of Seoul writing supportive notes, and putting up billboards in Times Square, China and all over the world to support him. As told by Forbes, "...fans had shown their support for the artist by sending the 2017 song "From Zero," a special track co-written and producer by Wonho, to No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart to help prove his continuing viability and commercial appeal as an artist, songwriter and producer." After months of fan-driven fundraisers, online petitions, Twitter trends and love; Wonho is thrilled to be giving back to his fans. His fanbase's new name is Wenne; and the fandom name represents the special bond between Wonho and his fans, who have been there to support him through the ups and downs. Wonho sings passionately on the track "Coz anytime or place I'd be your shield, when you feel, like you ain't got the fight in you to heal."



