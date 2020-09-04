Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 04/09/2020

Alt-Rock Band Pale Blue Dot Release Refreshing Third Studio Album 'Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species'

Alt-Rock Band Pale Blue Dot Release Refreshing Third Studio Album 'Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative rock band Pale Blue Dot's third studio album Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species is an explorative record, one listeners will find refreshing in the world's current socioecomic and political climate. The four-piece Charlottesville, Virginia band creates an uplifting theme with each single based on different struggles occurring throughout our human experience. The positive outlook brought to the lives of Pale Blue Dot listeners through the new record, providing a space of comfort and restoring faith in humanity.

Each part of our lives is fleeting as we are often reminded of in stories of heartbreak and loss, but with loss comes potential, power and wisdom - shown in each of the record's 11 singles. Pale Blue Dot leaves no room for addition in Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species, using every opportunity to create exciting layers and thoughtful lyrics alongside the album's striking artwork by Edward Dinzole.

"It's about escaping, getting out of a bad relationship by finding the power to let it go. To move on can be extremely hard, especially in toxic relationships, but the end result is a better life and room for new positive relationships." elaborates Pale Blue Dot vocalist Tony LaRocco on single "...For You"

﻿In the rural parts of Virginia, creativity goes a long way when it comes to passions. With not much to do, one might even say inspirations have more of an impact on people who live in open country areas, much like the way music impacted alternative rock band Pale Blue Dot's Tony LaRocco. Since his ripe teenage years, fantastic music of all genres found its way into the life of LaRocco, whether it was his mother introducing him to Zeppelin or listening to Nine Inch Nails echoing on the turntable in his military academy dorm room. Records such as Pearl Jam's Vitalogy and Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction rattled his youth with their angst and unwavering agony and watered his dreams of playing in a band.

Since 2020 turned sour, LaRocco and the Pale Blue Dot lineup (guitarist Dakota Slager, bassist Turtle Zwadlo and drummer Darby Wootten) feel an ache from the hole left without the opportunity to perform live. Nevertheless, Pale Blue Dot put their energy into a new release, which drops in Fall 2020, starting with the album's first two singles "Waiting For Signs" and "...For You".

https://www.facebook.com/PalebluedotVA/
https://instagam.com/pale_blue_dot_music
https://www.palebluedotband.com/






Most read news of the week
Universal Music Canada Announces 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of Renowned Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ron Sexsmith's 1995 Self-Titled Debut Album
Avicii Birthday Tribute For Mental Health Awareness To Take Over SiriusXM's BPM Channel During Suicide Prevention Week
New Collection Of Holiday Classics Ultimate Peggy Lee Christmas Announced For Release On September 25, 2020
Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions
Teramaze Reveal "I Wonder" Album Details And Release "A Deep State Of Awake" Music Video
Amazon Music And Twitch Partner To Combine Live Streaming With On-Demand Listening
Ben Harper's Solo Lap Steel Guitar Album Winter Is For Lovers A Culmination Of His Entire Musical Life
Luke Combs Nominated For Six CMA Awards!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0212209 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001823902130127 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how