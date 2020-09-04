Guitar Teacher By Day, Guitar God By Night, Tod Almond's Latest Single 'Start Again' Is A Masterpiece Of Harmonies, Hooks And Hard Rock!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tod Almond's latest single, Start Again, is out now! A hugely welcome return to classic rock song-writing and guitar virtuosity. The single is a tour de force of harmonies, hooks and hard rock!



Guitar teacher by day, guitar God by night, Tod Almond is based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire and has stuck true to the maxim, "do what makes you happy!" Teaching himself guitar as a teenager, he became hugely attached to his first acoustic guitar, then graduating to electric guitar, bass and drums, understanding the instruments intuitively and learning by ear. Like many, his experiences in bands ultimately proved frustrating, whether it be disappearing band members or broken promises, leading him to become a veritable one-man band, playing each instrument himself and building his own digital studio.



Tod has written from his heart - truthful, real and reflecting his own emotional journey through life, which sees his children as his priority:



"My children keep asking me, 'When will you be on Spotify?' I said, 'It won't be long'.

They just want me to be something. I really want them to hear, see and feel my happiness"



Start Again is the perfect introduction to Tod's musical world, with an immediate melodic hook, harmonising vocals and guitar lines wrapping around each other, the musical influences stem back to classic bands from the 60s through to the present day, from Gary Moore, to Ted Nugent to Bon Jovi.



