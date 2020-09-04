Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 04/09/2020

Guitar Teacher By Day, Guitar God By Night, Tod Almond's Latest Single 'Start Again' Is A Masterpiece Of Harmonies, Hooks And Hard Rock!

Guitar Teacher By Day, Guitar God By Night, Tod Almond's Latest Single 'Start Again' Is A Masterpiece Of Harmonies, Hooks And Hard Rock!
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tod Almond's latest single, Start Again, is out now! A hugely welcome return to classic rock song-writing and guitar virtuosity. The single is a tour de force of harmonies, hooks and hard rock!

Guitar teacher by day, guitar God by night, Tod Almond is based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire and has stuck true to the maxim, "do what makes you happy!" Teaching himself guitar as a teenager, he became hugely attached to his first acoustic guitar, then graduating to electric guitar, bass and drums, understanding the instruments intuitively and learning by ear. Like many, his experiences in bands ultimately proved frustrating, whether it be disappearing band members or broken promises, leading him to become a veritable one-man band, playing each instrument himself and building his own digital studio.

Tod has written from his heart - truthful, real and reflecting his own emotional journey through life, which sees his children as his priority:

"My children keep asking me, 'When will you be on Spotify?' I said, 'It won't be long'.
They just want me to be something. I really want them to hear, see and feel my happiness"

Start Again is the perfect introduction to Tod's musical world, with an immediate melodic hook, harmonising vocals and guitar lines wrapping around each other, the musical influences stem back to classic bands from the 60s through to the present day, from Gary Moore, to Ted Nugent to Bon Jovi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/todalmondmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/todalmond
Website: https://todalmond.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/todalmond/11-start-again-radioedit/s-X7kHmfdkEWA
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4LmYtGq5ZeOlWWYYwXhObc
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwqxnC6nZ9_FX7py0ntJYnA






Most read news of the week
Universal Music Canada Announces 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of Renowned Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ron Sexsmith's 1995 Self-Titled Debut Album
Avicii Birthday Tribute For Mental Health Awareness To Take Over SiriusXM's BPM Channel During Suicide Prevention Week
New Collection Of Holiday Classics Ultimate Peggy Lee Christmas Announced For Release On September 25, 2020
Public Enemy Reveals Tracklist For New Studio Album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?" Out September 25
Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2020 Announces Extended Closing Date For Submissions
Teramaze Reveal "I Wonder" Album Details And Release "A Deep State Of Awake" Music Video
Amazon Music And Twitch Partner To Combine Live Streaming With On-Demand Listening
Ben Harper's Solo Lap Steel Guitar Album Winter Is For Lovers A Culmination Of His Entire Musical Life
Luke Combs Nominated For Six CMA Awards!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208890 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014922618865967 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how