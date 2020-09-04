Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 04/09/2020

Fortress Under Siege Release 'Love Enforcer' Single, Music Video Streaming

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greek Power-Prog Metal band, FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE, have released a new single and music video for the song 'LOVE ENFORCER'. The track is taken from the new album 'Atlantis', which will be released on 9th October 2020 in physical and digital format via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records under exclusive licence from Metal Mad Music.

"This song came out one morning like running water, all at once. The structure reminded me a little bit of "Future World", the killer song of PRETTY MAIDS, we all know and love. As soon as I presented it to my band mates, we all knew it would be our first single. It is fast and direct, the right single type in other words. It has to do with the sick role of overprotecting mothers over their sons, that choke their creativity and chain their will forever." - comment by Fotis Sotiropoulos

FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE new album 'Atlantis' was produced and mixed by Fotis Benardo (Septicflesh, Rotting Christ, Innerwish). Mastered by George Nerantzis (Pain Of Salvation, Abbath, Dark Funeral, Gus G). The cover artwork by Yiannis Koutrikas, one of Greece's greater and most famous artists, is an original painting, a real masterpiece.

The new album can be pre-ordered as CD here:
https://bit.ly/mmfortress
https://bit.ly/roarfortress
Digital pre-save link: https://backl.ink/142623828

Tracklisting:
1. Love Enforcer
2. Lords of Death
3. Atlantis
4. Holding a Breath
5. Silence of Our Words
6. Vengeance
7. Seventh Son
8. Lethe
9. Spartacus
10. Hector's Last Fight
11. Time For Rage
12. The Road Unknown

The Return of the Greek Power-Prog Masters FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE ! 'Atlantis' includes 50 minutes of Power-Prog Metal, 12 tracks, 10 full songs and 2 small instrumentals.

The lyrical themes vary from ancient Hellenic mythology like the mythical ancient king Theseus in "Seventh Son", or the legendary duel of Trojan prince Hector with mighty Achilles in "Hector's Last Fight", to Spartacus as the everlasting symbol of struggle for freedom against tyranny and oppression in his self-titled song and comic hero Conan, as seen in the 1982 movie masterpiece of John Milius in "Vengeance", or a quick reference to fierce Viking warriors in "Lords of Death". Furthermore, there are other songs with a social-sensitive view describing problems like the one of overprotecting mothers in "Love Enforcer", or school bullying in "Time for Rage" and the problems of human communication in "Silence of Our Words". Last but not least, there is the self-titled "Atlantis" which is an allegory for all those things that you yearn and desire and you seek your entire life but you never reach, like a femme fatale, always in vain and a beautiful ballad called "The Road Unknown" which refers to unfulfilled dreams.

FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE is:
Tasos Lazaris - Vocals
Fotis Sotiropoulos - Lead Guitars
Themis Gourlis - Rhythm Guitars
George Georgiou - Keyboards
Alex Stavrakas - Bass
Dimitris Kapoukakis - Drums






