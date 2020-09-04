Fortress Under Siege Release 'Love Enforcer' Single, Music Video Streaming





"This song came out one morning like running water, all at once. The structure reminded me a little bit of "Future World", the killer song of PRETTY MAIDS, we all know and love. As soon as I presented it to my band mates, we all knew it would be our first single. It is fast and direct, the right single type in other words. It has to do with the sick role of overprotecting mothers over their sons, that choke their creativity and chain their will forever." - comment by Fotis Sotiropoulos



FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE new album 'Atlantis' was produced and mixed by Fotis Benardo (Septicflesh, Rotting Christ, Innerwish). Mastered by



The new album can be pre-ordered as CD here:

https://bit.ly/mmfortress

https://bit.ly/roarfortress





Tracklisting:

1. Love Enforcer

2. Lords of Death

3. Atlantis

4. Holding a Breath

5. Silence of Our Words

6. Vengeance

7. Seventh Son

8. Lethe

9. Spartacus

10. Hector's Last Fight

11. Time For Rage

12. The Road Unknown



The Return of the Greek Power-Prog Masters FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE ! 'Atlantis' includes 50 minutes of Power-Prog Metal, 12 tracks, 10 full songs and 2 small instrumentals.



The lyrical themes vary from ancient Hellenic mythology like the mythical ancient king Theseus in "Seventh Son", or the legendary duel of Trojan prince



FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE is:

Tasos Lazaris - Vocals

Fotis Sotiropoulos - Lead Guitars

Themis Gourlis - Rhythm Guitars



Alex Stavrakas - Bass

