News
Rock 04/09/2020

Steve Hackett Releases New Single/Video 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' From Forthcoming Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Steve Hackett presents another taster from his forthcoming live release Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith, which will be released on 25th September. Recorded in 2019 at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, the final night of the tour, Steve Hackett was joined by his touring band of Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes), Craig Blundell (drums and percussion) with Nad Sylvan on vocals. Special guests for this performance were Steve's brother John Hackett (flute) and Amanda Lehmann (guitar and vocals).

The first set of the concert includes tracks from Spectral Mornings, celebrating its 40th anniversary, and At The Edge Of Light. The second part is the live recording of Selling England by the Pound album in its entirety, plus Déja Vu, a track initiated for the album by Peter Gabriel, but later completed by Steve. The recording concludes with the concert encores of Dance On A Volcano and Los Endos.

Now, you can have another impression of this stunning set by watching the video for 'Under the Eye of the Sun', which was originally released on Steve's latest solo album At The Edge Of Light.

Track listing for Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith:

CD1
1. Intro
2. Every Day
3. Under The Eye of The Sun https://youtu.be/vLXJq7fg5tw
4. Fallen Walls And Pedestals
5. Beasts Of Our Time
6. The Virgin And The Gypsy
7. Tigermoth
8. Spectral Mornings
9. The Red Flower Of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere
10. Clocks - Angel of Mons
11. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

CD2
1. Firth Of Fifth
2. More Fool Me
3. The Battle Of Epping Forest
4. After The Ordeal
5. The Cinema Show
6. Aisle of Plenty
7. Déjà vu https://youtu.be/TGj5xcmMIJw
8. Dance On A Volcano
9. Los Endos

DVD Package

DVD
Concert (2 hours)

Blu-Ray Package

Blu-Ray
Concert (2 hours)
Documentary (30 mins)

Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live at Hammersmith is released on 25th September, through InsideOutMusic in several formats: Limited Edition Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray+DVD Artbook; 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak; 2CD+DVD Multibox; Limited Edition 4LP+2CD Box Set and Digital album.

Pre-orders are available below:
https://store.hackettsongs.com/
https://stevehackett.lnk.to/SellingEnglandSpectralMorningsLiveID

Steve Hackett joined Genesis at the beginning of 1971 and gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the band's classic line-up alongside Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins. Steve's intricate guitar work was a key element of Genesis' albums from Nursery Cryme (1971) to Wind And Wuthering (1977) including the classic Selling England By The Pound.
After leaving Genesis at the end of 1977, Steve's solo career, which now spans more than 30 albums, has demonstrated his extraordinary versatility with both electric and acoustic guitar. Steve is renowned as both an immensely talented and innovative rock musician and a virtuoso classical guitarist and composer and this was recognised in 2010 when he was inducted into the Rock Hall Of Fame. He has also worked alongside Steve Howe of YES in the supergroup GTR.
Steve's compositions take influences from many genres, including jazz, classical and blues. For his later studio works The Night Siren (2017) and At The Edge Of Light (2019) Steve has explored the influences of world music. Recent tours have seen Steve celebrate his time with Genesis including a spectacular 2018 tour in which Steve realised a long-held ambition to perform the works of Genesis live with his band and an orchestra.
Steve recently announced re-scheduled dates for his Seconds Out +More! 31 date UK tour in September/October 2021.
www.hackettsongs.com
www.facebook.com/pages/Steve-Hackett/123101228589
www.twitter.com/HackettOfficial






