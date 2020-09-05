Better Noise Music Releases SNO Babies Motion Picture Soundtrack





"This is a track […] to raise important funds to serve the recovery community and ultimately save lives. It's a very powerful piece of music indeed." - KERRANG! RADIO



All artist royalties from the soundtrack are being donated to The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI), with matching contributions by Better Noise Music, so if fans stream the songs or download them, they are helping SAVE LIVES!



The soundtrack album also features choice tracks from (amongst others) Cory Marks, Bad Wolves,



Tracklisting:

1. Deuce - "I Came To Party"

2.

3. Cory Marks - "Outlaws & Outsiders"

4. From Ashes To New - "

5.

6.

7. Eva Under Fire - "Heroin(e)"

8.

9.

10.

11.



12.

Set for global release on



Initial feedback has been extremely positive and the trailer has racked up over 1.7 million views to date.



"(SNO BABIES is) a grounded look at a topic most don't understand, delivered in a relatable, non-exploitative way that will shake your soul." - HIGH NOTES



"From the first minute I was hooked. Ridiculously powerful movie." - RECOVERY TODAY

In a mission to reduce the stigma of Substance Use Disorders (SUD) and make an impact, Better Noise Films has collaborated with GRI to use the film's release as a platform to raise awareness of GRI's efforts to provide access to recovery support services all around the world. GRI is the first and only national community foundation dedicated to building a philanthropic source of funding for organizations to expand their capacity to provide people with SUD recovery support systems and services to combat the growing problem.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk for those in recovery, for both catching the virus and more severe outcomes. Treatments and support systems are disrupted, and social isolation increases the risk for addiction, relapse and overdose deaths.







BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premier independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions and tours. Better Noise



Better Noise Films (BNF), a Better Noise Entertainment company (BNE), is led by entertainment industry pioneer, Allen Kovac (CEO) and COO Dan Lieblein (Cinecom, October Films, and USA Films). BNF develops feature films, unique programming and other original content. Along with Better Noise Music, a leading global independent record label, Better Noise Films serves as an emerging platform for delivering top quality content that engages audiences, develops artists and builds the BNE brand. The company's first 2 releases, SNO BABIES and THE RETALIATORS are due out autumn 2020. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Better Noise Music releases the soundtrack to the upcoming Better Noise Films feature, SNO BABIES. The soundtrack features some of today's biggest rock artists, and includes the 'supergroup' collaboration from SIXX:A.M. Presents: Artists For Recovery - "Maybe It's Time" (feat. Corey Taylor, Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, Slash, AWOLNATION, Tommy Vext)."This is a track […] to raise important funds to serve the recovery community and ultimately save lives. It's a very powerful piece of music indeed." - KERRANG! RADIOAll artist royalties from the soundtrack are being donated to The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI), with matching contributions by Better Noise Music, so if fans stream the songs or download them, they are helping SAVE LIVES!The soundtrack album also features choice tracks from (amongst others) Cory Marks, Bad Wolves, Hellyeah and Sixx: A.M. themselves.Tracklisting:1. Deuce - "I Came To Party"2. Hellyeah - "Moth"3. Cory Marks - "Outlaws & Outsiders"4. From Ashes To New - " Broken 5. Sixx: A.M. - "Belly of the Beast"6. Bang Bang Romeo - "Shame on You"7. Eva Under Fire - "Heroin(e)"8. Bad Wolves - "Better Off This Way"9. Escape The Fate - " Walk On 10. Sixx: A.M. - "Skin"11. Sixx: A.M. Presents: Artists For Recovery - "Maybe It's Time" (feat. Corey Taylor, Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, Slash, AWOLNATION, Tommy Vext).12. Bad Wolves - " Sober Set for global release on September 29th, SNO BABIES is a gripping and emotive tale that depicts the grim realities of teenage addiction and provides hope for recovery. Kristen and Hannah are best friends - smart, likeable and college-bound - and also addicted to heroin. The pair of seemingly unlikely addicts spiral down a path of destruction, hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy parents behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms. Directed by Bridget Smith and starring Katie Kelly (Game of Silence), Paola Andino (Queen of the South) and Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), SNO BABIES shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction. Better Noise Films' share of profits is being donated to GRI.Initial feedback has been extremely positive and the trailer has racked up over 1.7 million views to date."(SNO BABIES is) a grounded look at a topic most don't understand, delivered in a relatable, non-exploitative way that will shake your soul." - HIGH NOTES"From the first minute I was hooked. Ridiculously powerful movie." - RECOVERY TODAYIn a mission to reduce the stigma of Substance Use Disorders (SUD) and make an impact, Better Noise Films has collaborated with GRI to use the film's release as a platform to raise awareness of GRI's efforts to provide access to recovery support services all around the world. GRI is the first and only national community foundation dedicated to building a philanthropic source of funding for organizations to expand their capacity to provide people with SUD recovery support systems and services to combat the growing problem.The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk for those in recovery, for both catching the virus and more severe outcomes. Treatments and support systems are disrupted, and social isolation increases the risk for addiction, relapse and overdose deaths. September is Recovery Month, and the soundtrack raises funds to support recovery for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation.BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premier independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions and tours. Better Noise Music (formerly Eleven Seven Music), founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, AWOLNATION, Mötley Crüe, Atlas Genius, Papa Roach, Bad Wolves, Nothing More and The Hu. Partnering with FUGA, AMPED and Membran, the company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, London, Berlin, Toronto and Sydney. https://betternoise.com/Better Noise Films (BNF), a Better Noise Entertainment company (BNE), is led by entertainment industry pioneer, Allen Kovac (CEO) and COO Dan Lieblein (Cinecom, October Films, and USA Films). BNF develops feature films, unique programming and other original content. Along with Better Noise Music, a leading global independent record label, Better Noise Films serves as an emerging platform for delivering top quality content that engages audiences, develops artists and builds the BNE brand. The company's first 2 releases, SNO BABIES and THE RETALIATORS are due out autumn 2020.



