Iran's Confess Debut Brutal New Song 'Eat What You Kill'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iran's Confess, who sought asylum in Norway after receiving a 14-and-a-half year prison sentence and public lashings for crimes pertaining to the band's lyrical content and Iranian laws, are remaining true to their metal hearts and have just released a new song, "Kill What You Eat."



The five-minute track is an all-out devastator anchored by propulsive, trench-digging grooves countered by murky dissonance that creates a foul atmosphere.



Vocalist and guitarist Nikan Khosravi exclaimed, "I have always been inspired by the dark side of things! The things that we all have learned somehow to deny it or deal with it. For example, in us as the human being is the animalistic side! Most of us know how to cover that up but in reality we are no different than other wild mammals! We just know how to act civilized... But in the time of danger like now you can see that we can get back to our roots for survival! The reason why it's called eat what you kill is because after that you also have to deal with the consequences of your actions! There is an irony in that."



Read the lyrics to "Eat What You Kill" directly below and listening to the pounding new track further down the page.



Stay awake in the gathering of wolves,

No one's going to sleep tonight

Make sure to wash your knife clean

No one undertake the blood!

One man clan, stripped out of life

Deviance and madness in strife

Deliberate while you're in pain, Calm!

Say what you say, I am insane

Repulsive (Call for blood!)

Alienation (Time to flood!)

The beast inside screams for more violence

Can't stop the bleeding, Cause I like this!

The light will die

As the darkness in the soul arise!

We are wild mammals

Vomit what you feel

You destroyed the human in me,

Eat what you kill

NO ONE GETS OUT!

Alpha or omega, Makes no difference

Feeding off of fear, Friendship senseless

The killers who're annoyed with your pulse,

Fuck what you thought! it's all false!

Mask-off, Exhibition of wildlife

Separating flesh from bones, All dies!

No one really wanna live but not to lose this fight

There's no tomorrow, Everlasting night...

Repulsive (Call for blood!)

Alienation (Time to flood!)

The face outside showing so much silence

Be careful where you going, There's no guidance!

The light will die

As the darkness in the soul arise!

We are wild mammals

Vomit what you feel

You destroyed the human in me,

Eat what you kill

Forget the names we're non-existences

Nobody will live up to the expectations

You gotta eat up what you once killed

We kill to see if our wounded soul's healed!

Repulsive (Call for blood!)

Alienation (Time to flood!)

The face outside showing so much silence

Can't stop the bleeding, Cause I like this!

The light will die

As the darkness in the soul arise!

We are wild mammals

Vomit what you feel

You destroyed the human in me,

Eat what you kill



