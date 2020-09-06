Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 06/09/2020

Blunts & Blondes X Afterthought Drop "McQueen Dreams" With Wiz Khalifa

Blunts & Blondes X Afterthought Drop "McQueen Dreams" With Wiz Khalifa
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) have joined forces for a massive collaboration with the legendary, out now on Deadbeats.
"McQueen Dreams" readies us for another long night with everything we could hope for in a bass anthem, including devastatingly filthy wubs and an insanely catchy hook that creeps over a bumpy beat.
The smoked out look and sound is only fitting for the Wiz feature, as well as Blunts & Blondes' brand. They're joined by DJ/producer Afterthought, well known for his work with RiFF RAFF.

Although we've traded our certified ragers in for live streams at home, there's something about this collab that just hits right. Let us know if you're vibing to "McQueen Dreams."






