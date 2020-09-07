D Smoke & Buddy Breathe New Life Into Jac Ross' Anthemic Single Now Retitled "It's Ok To Be Black 2.0"



Ross kicked off 2019 with a stellar performance at the annual Urban One Honors television special, where he received a standing ovation from the likes of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jac Ross released his anthemic debut single "It's Ok To Be Black" at the top of this year, though since its release, and namely, the current state of our world, the song has taken on a whole new context. Now, the song has been reimagined and retitled "It's Ok To Be Black 2.0" and features guests D Smoke and Buddy, who add a fresh take to the poignant track. This song continues to resonate during a time of continued social injustice, and D Smoke and Buddy compliment the important messaging with poetic verses echoing the sentiment."Working with D Smoke and Buddy was amazing. It was actually a dream come true, as I'm a fan of both their work and appreciate their music," said Ross. "I wish we could have worked together under better circumstances and actually got to be in the studio together to vibe, but I'm really thankful we were able to get this done regardless. This song is so important to me and I can't wait for people to hear this reimagined version."While Ross is music's newest voice, this song noticeably aligned with a movement that is history-in-the-making. And, as the NBA season finally kicked off, that track was chosen to serve as the backdrop for the NBA's Black Lives Matter PSA Commercial, which has been airing frequently. Billboard declared, "Reminiscent of the social, cultural and political through-lines that connect predecessors such as Sam Cooke, Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye, Ross' brand of message music is a welcome oasis of honesty, hope and love in a pandemic-stricken world."Hailing from Live Oak, FL, Ross was discovered and signed by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, the legendary Grammy-winning producer responsible for some of the most notable pop/R&B songs of our era ("It's Not Right but It's Okay" by Whitney Houston, " Say My Name " by Destiny's Child, " If You Had My Love " by Jennifer Lopez, " Telephone " by Lady Gaga, etc.)Ross kicked off 2019 with a stellar performance at the annual Urban One Honors television special, where he received a standing ovation from the likes of Chance The Rapper and Jamie Foxx, amongst others. He's since continued to stun guests with his unforgettable voice and thought-provoking anthems during virtual events, most notably Richard Weitz' widely publicized Zoom Pandemic parties.



