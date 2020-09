Big Sean Drops Eagerly Anticipated New Album, Detroit 2, Available Today

On release day, fans in



Still I Rise ft. Dom Kennedy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Big Sean releases his long-awaited new album DETROIT 2, available today via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. The tide of DETROIT 2 advance single + video releases culminated last week with "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle, follow­ing up days later with a DETROIT 2 preview video for "Don Life" featuring Lil Wayne. Earlier this week he released the "Harder Than My Demons" video and previewed the video for " Body Language " featuring Jhene Aiko Wednesday & "Everything That's Missing" featuring Dwele yesterday. Building further excitement, Sean has revealed exclusive new updated DETROIT 2 merch + digital download bundles.On release day, fans in Detroit can stop by Spirit Plaza for an experiential floral installation inspired by the DETROIT 2 album cover. Sponsored by 1-800 Flowers, the activation includes over three thousand flowers and will serve as a tribute to the beautiful city of Detroit.Prior to DETROIT 2, all four of his albums - which also include Finally Famous, his RIAA platinum debut of 2011, and Hall Of Fame (2013) - debuted at #1 on the Rap chart. I Decided. (2017) Sean's second consecutive album to debut at #1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts, following landmark RIAA platinum Dark Sky Paradise (2015). Twenty88, his 2016 collab with fellow G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam star Jhené Aiko, also debuted at #1 on the Rap and R&B/hip-hop charts.In addition to his RIAA platinum albums, Big Sean's track record boasts an impressive 15 platinum and multi-platinum hit singles, among them a trio of #1 urban radio staples: "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay"(featur­­ing Kanye West and Roscoe Dash, with over 45 million combined YouTube views); Kanye's 4x-platinum " Mercy " featuring fellow Def Jam MCs Pusha T and 2 Chainz (over 200 million views); and the 5x-platinum "I Don't Fuck With You" featuring E-40 (nearly 400 million views).With over 43 million combined Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud followers, and over 1.7 BILLION YouTube views since his signing to G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam in 2007, Big Sean has become one of urban and rhythm radio's most consistent hitmakers, and one of Def Jam's major core artists.DETROIT 2 - Tracklist:Why Would I Stop?Lucky MeDeep Reverence ft. Nipsey HussleWolves ft. Post MaloneBody Language ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene AikoStory by Dave ChappelleHarder Than My Demons Everything That's Missing ft. DweleZTFOGuard Your Heart ft. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, WaleRespect It ft. Young Thug & Hit-BoyLithuania ft. Travis ScottFull Circle ft. Key Wane & DiddyTime In - TWENTY88Story by Erykah BaduFEEDThe BaddestDon Life ft. Lil WayneFriday Night Cypher ft. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9" & EminemStory by Stevie WonderStill I Rise ft. Dom Kennedy