Big Sean Drops Eagerly Anticipated New Album, Detroit 2, Available Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Big Sean
releases his long-awaited new album DETROIT 2, available today via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. The tide of DETROIT 2 advance single + video releases culminated last week with "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle, following up days later with a DETROIT 2 preview video for "Don Life" featuring Lil Wayne. Earlier this week he released the "Harder Than My Demons" video and previewed the video for "Body Language
" featuring Jhene Aiko
Wednesday & "Everything That's Missing" featuring Dwele
yesterday. Building further excitement, Sean has revealed exclusive new updated DETROIT 2 merch + digital download bundles.
On release day, fans in Detroit
can stop by Spirit
Plaza for an experiential floral installation inspired by the DETROIT 2 album cover. Sponsored by 1-800 Flowers, the activation includes over three thousand flowers and will serve as a tribute to the beautiful city of Detroit.
Prior to DETROIT 2, all four of his albums - which also include Finally Famous, his RIAA platinum debut of 2011, and Hall Of Fame (2013) - debuted at #1 on the Rap chart. I Decided. (2017) Sean's second consecutive album to debut at #1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts, following landmark RIAA platinum Dark Sky Paradise (2015). Twenty88, his 2016 collab with fellow G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam star Jhené Aiko, also debuted at #1 on the Rap and R&B/hip-hop charts.
In addition to his RIAA platinum albums, Big Sean's track record boasts an impressive 15 platinum and multi-platinum hit singles, among them a trio of #1 urban radio staples: "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay"(featuring Kanye West
and Roscoe
Dash, with over 45 million combined YouTube views); Kanye's 4x-platinum "Mercy
" featuring fellow Def Jam MCs Pusha T
and 2 Chainz
(over 200 million views); and the 5x-platinum "I Don't Fuck With You" featuring E-40 (nearly 400 million views).
With over 43 million combined Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud followers, and over 1.7 BILLION YouTube views since his signing to G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam in 2007, Big Sean
has become one of urban and rhythm radio's most consistent hitmakers, and one of Def Jam's major core artists.
DETROIT 2 - Tracklist:
Why Would I Stop?
Lucky Me
Deep Reverence ft. Nipsey Hussle
Wolves ft. Post Malone
Body Language ft. Ty Dolla $ign
& Jhene Aiko
Story by Dave Chappelle
Harder Than My Demons
Everything
That's Missing ft. Dwele
ZTFO
Guard Your Heart
ft. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, Wale
Respect It ft. Young Thug
& Hit-Boy
Lithuania ft. Travis
Scott
Full Circle ft. Key Wane & Diddy
Time In - TWENTY88
Story by Erykah Badu
FEED
The Baddest
Don Life ft. Lil Wayne
Friday Night Cypher ft. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9"
& Eminem
Story by Stevie Wonder
Still I Rise ft. Dom Kennedy