Album Cover Revealed For Much-Anticipated Bond Film Soundtrack "No Time To Die"





The soundtrack will include Billie Eilish's electrifying title track No Time To Die, co-written (with brother Finneas O'Connell) and performed by Eilish, which topped the Official UK Singles Chart in its first week of release, following a captivating performance with







Joining Zimmer on scoring the soundtrack is Johnny Marr, who is also the featured guitarist on the album, with additional music by composer and score producer Steve Mazzaro. Marr, who since co-founding The Smiths has enjoyed a glittering international career working as a session musician and solo artist, is a long-time collaborator with Zimmer. Mazzaro, based in Los Angeles, has previously worked with Zimmer on the 2019 live-action movie The Lion King and his live tour dates, and recently scored the music to the film The Rhythm Section, starring



The film's director Cary Joji Fukunaga added: "I'm beyond excited that Hans scored No Time To Die. The music of Bond has always been iconic and I've already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy."



Decca will also release Bond 25 in celebration of the release of the 25th Bond film. This album includes brand new arrangements of the 25 iconic title themes, spanning nearly 60 years of cinema, including From Russia With Love, Diamonds Are Forever, Live And Let Die, GoldenEye and Die Another Day, newly recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.



No Time To Die from EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), and Universal



The film will have its theatrical release from 12th November in the UK through Universal



With award-winning credits scoring some of the biggest blockbusters in recent history, Zimmer adds his magic touch to an enduring film franchise - creating an unforgettable soundworld for a new generation of fans to enjoy.

No Time To Die - Original Motion Picture



Film Synopsis: Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.







Other notable scores of Zimmer's include Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise,



Decca is one of the world's iconic record labels. The logo has been associated with some of recorded music's defining acts: The Rolling Stones,



EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing



Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco, and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms, interactive ventures, and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Decca Records reveals the new album cover for Hans Zimmer's soundtrack for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, as well as a new release date for the record. No Time To Die (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is set for release on November 13 via Decca Records/Universal Music.The soundtrack will include Billie Eilish's electrifying title track No Time To Die, co-written (with brother Finneas O'Connell) and performed by Eilish, which topped the Official UK Singles Chart in its first week of release, following a captivating performance with Hans Zimmer at the BRIT Awards. 18-year-old Eilish joins an incomparable line-up of singers including Dame Shirley Bassey, Madonna, Adele and Sam Smith as specially selected artists given the prestigious honour of providing a Bond theme. James Bond Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "Hans and his team have delivered an exceptional and emotional score for No Time To Die. It has been a privilege to work with this legendary composer on one of the best Bond soundtracks ever. Billie and FINNEAS have created a powerful and moving title song for our 25th movie."Joining Zimmer on scoring the soundtrack is Johnny Marr, who is also the featured guitarist on the album, with additional music by composer and score producer Steve Mazzaro. Marr, who since co-founding The Smiths has enjoyed a glittering international career working as a session musician and solo artist, is a long-time collaborator with Zimmer. Mazzaro, based in Los Angeles, has previously worked with Zimmer on the 2019 live-action movie The Lion King and his live tour dates, and recently scored the music to the film The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively and Jude Law.The film's director Cary Joji Fukunaga added: "I'm beyond excited that Hans scored No Time To Die. The music of Bond has always been iconic and I've already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy."Decca will also release Bond 25 in celebration of the release of the 25th Bond film. This album includes brand new arrangements of the 25 iconic title themes, spanning nearly 60 years of cinema, including From Russia With Love, Diamonds Are Forever, Live And Let Die, GoldenEye and Die Another Day, newly recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.No Time To Die from EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), and Universal Pictures International is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig in his fifth appearance as James Bond. Craig is joined by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz, who reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas joining the cast.The film will have its theatrical release from 12th November in the UK through Universal Pictures International and in the US from 20th November through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.With award-winning credits scoring some of the biggest blockbusters in recent history, Zimmer adds his magic touch to an enduring film franchise - creating an unforgettable soundworld for a new generation of fans to enjoy.No Time To Die - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is released on Decca Records/Universal Music on November 13.Film Synopsis: Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Hans Zimmer has scored more than 200 projects across all mediums which, combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honoured with an Academy Award®, two Golden Globes®, three Grammys, an American Music Award, and a Tony Award. Zimmer's work highlights over the past few years include Widows, which reteamed the composer with director Steve McQueen after previously working together on the critically acclaimed 12 Years A Slave; Blade Runner 2049 which he co-scored alongside Benjamin Wallfisch and earned Grammy, BAFTA and Critics' Choice nominations for Best Score; and Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk which earned him nominations for an Academy Award, Grammy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, and Critics' Choice Award.Other notable scores of Zimmer's include Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, Black Hawk Down and The Last Samurai. Zimmer most recently scored the live-action remake of The Lion King, for which he received a Grammy® nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The film, which was released by Disney on July 19, 2019, grossed over $1.7 billion at the box office. Upcoming projects include Wonder Woman 1984 set to be released by Warner Bros. June 5, 2020, Top Gun: Maverick, which will be released by Paramount on June 26, 2020, and the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, which will be released by MGM on April 10, 2020. Recently, Zimmer completed highly successful Hans Zimmer Live tour stops across Asia and Australia and continues to perform concerts around the globe including an upcoming European tour beginning in February 2021.Decca is one of the world's iconic record labels. The logo has been associated with some of recorded music's defining acts: The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Luciano Pavarotti and Ella Fitzgerald to name a few. Decca has a strong association with soundtracks - from early Rogers and Hammerstein to James Horner and Hans Zimmer; from hit movie musicals to the London 2012 Olympics. The label has a long history of best-selling soundtrack releases such as 'Gladiator', 'Braveheart', 'Shine', right through to 'The Hobbit' trilogy, the last Bond soundtrack for 'Spectre', the Oscar-winning soundtrack to 'The Shape of Water' and the soundtrack to the multi-award-winning film 'Judy'. Decca is also home to such diverse and distinctive artists as Gregory Porter, Melody Gardot, Ludovico Einaudi, Aurora, Imelda May and The Lumineers. Find out more at www.decca.com.EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. No Time To Die, the twenty-fifth 007 film, will be released in November 2020. For more information, visit www.007.com.Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco, and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms, interactive ventures, and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.



