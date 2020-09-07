Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/09/2020

Adam Hambrick Releases Top Down, Southbound 'Flip Side'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adam Hambrick unveils his latest release titled, Top Down, Southbound, comprised of his two new songs "Sunshine State of Mind" and "Do The Math" out now via Capitol Records Nashville/Buena Vista Records/Universal Music.
The project is the first of three releases, which Adam playfully describes as 'Flip Sides,' a series of two track releases bound together by a common thread. Written by Adam Hambrick, Kelly Archer, and Gordie Sampson, the hypnotic "Sunshine State of Mind" creates a mood evocative of driving down a warm Spanish coast.
The poignant "Do The Math," penned by Hambrick, David Fanning, and Nick Donley, measures a man's pain by adding up the drinks he uses to drown it.

Adam will continue to drop Flip Sides through the Fall and the beginning of 2021, culminating into a complete body of work. Adam's music has been spotlighted by Associated Press, CMT, Forbes, Huffington Post, People, Rolling Stone, among many others. Adam previously released his Amazon Original cover of Alan Jackson's classic hit, "Midnight In Montgomery," and has written a multitude of songs including No. 1 hits for Dan + Shay ("How Not To") and Justin Moore ("Somebody Else Will").






