Bass Hall Management Decides To Extend Closure; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Symphonic Series Moved To Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

The Orchestra performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by living composers. The Orchestra performs and partners with the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) announced today it was recently notified by Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) - the management company for Bass Performance Hall - that PAFW will extend its closure of Bass Hall through at least December 2020. Given the extremely short notice, the FWSO approached Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium as an alternate location for its Fall Symphonic Series. Fortunately, Will Rogers could accommodate the Orchestra's Symphonic concert dates, which will open as planned on September 18.The FWSO has previously announced its 2020-2021 Pops Series, which opens September 11 with Asleep at the Wheel - Celebrating 50 Years, will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, located at 3401 W. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth. With the extended closure of Bass Performance Hall, all FWSO performances will now take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center venue through at least December."We were extremely surprised to receive this disappointing news just two weeks before the opening of our Symphonic Series, especially after working with Bass Hall management all summer on detailed plans for a safe reopening," said Keith Cerny, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. "Luckily, Will Rogers Auditorium was able to accommodate the addition of our symphonic performances this fall with only minimal schedule changes. We are grateful for their swift assistance, and for the understanding of our patrons and musicians. This decision by PAFW was completely unexpected, but we look forward to resuming performances at Bass Performance Hall when they open their doors in early 2021."The FWSO is one of the first symphonies in the country to implement comprehensive COVID-19 testing for all musicians, crew and staff prior to each weekend of concerts. The FWSO continues to innovate new approaches to musician safety, including social distancing on stage, regular temperature checks, acrylic screens to control airflow, bell covers for woodwind and brass, and masks for the string section. For audiences, the FWSO has added assigned entry times with temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing during the performance, distanced seating in the performance chamber, and no intermissions. In addition, the company has moved its concert playbills to a digital format and implemented "touchless" approaches to ticket taking."Throughout this global crisis, the FWSO's Board and leadership have remained passionate about the need to perform safely, while still bringing the gift of live music to the community," said Mercedes T. Bass, Chairman of the Board of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. "We are proud to have received national recognition for our innovative approach to reopening during the pandemic while taking comprehensive measures to protect the health of our patrons, musicians and staff."In order to make the change in venue, the Orchestra has revised some of its performance dates. The new schedule is as follows: September 18-20, 2020Patrick Summers, conductorStewart Goodyear, pianoROSSINI: Overture to The Barber of SevilleSAINT-SAËNS: Piano Concerto No. 2MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4, "Italian"October 16-18, 2020Roderick Cox, conductorArtyom Dervoed, guitarPROKOFIEV: Classical Symphony, Op. 25RODRIGO: Concierto de AranjuezBEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6October 30-November 1, 2020 Brett Mitchell, conductor Karen Gomyo, violinBERNSTEIN: SerenadeMOZART: Symphony No. 41, " Jupiter November 13-15, 2020 Nicole Paiement, conductorStanislav Chernyshev, clarinetSTRAVINSKY: Suite from PulcinellaCOPLAND: Clarinet ConcertoCOPLAND: Suite from Appalachian SpringAll patrons and ticketholders will be notified directly of any changes in performance date, if applicable, as well as their new seating assignments in Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.For more information about the FWSO's upcoming performance season, please visit www.fwsymphony.org.About Fort Worth Symphony OrchestraThe Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and outreach, reaching an audience of more than 200,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1912, the FWSO has been an essential thread in the city's cultural fabric and the very foundation of Fort Worth's performing arts. Music Miguel Harth-Bedoya, having completed 20 distinguished years at the artistic helm of the FWSO, has led the orchestra into the 21st century to new levels of excellence. Under his leadership, the FWSO has performed at Carnegie Hall and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as part of SHIFT: A Festival of American Orchestras. During his tenure, the FWSO released 13 recordings - with several being world premiere releases - garnering international acclaim. Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the FWSO have embraced creative collaborations through residencies, partnerships and commissions. As of August 1, 2020, Harth-Bedoya transitioned to his new role of Music Director Laureate, in which he will continue to perform two Symphonic programs each season.The Orchestra performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by living composers. The Orchestra performs and partners with the Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, The Cliburn and Performing Arts Fort Worth. Each summer at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the FWSO presents Concerts in the Garden - a series of family-friendly concerts that has become a city-wide tradition. Additionally, the orchestra hosts an annual Festival of Orchestras, providing an opportunity for non-professional orchestras across the state of Texas to perform in Bass Performance Hall. The FWSO keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. After all—life is better with music!



