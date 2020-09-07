Pave The Jungle Bare Frustrating Limitations Of Illness On New Single 'Fix'





Further bolstered by early live performances with alt rock pioneers …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, as well as local scene mainstays Cauls & Pit Pony, the quartet have every intention of making 2020 their year of arrival, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Newcastle alt-rock newcomers PAVE THE JUNGLE are pleased to unveil the latest single from their forthcoming debut EP The Hissing, which is set for release on 9th October 2020 via Cow House.Following on from previously-released singles 'Ants' and 'Habitual Thinker', latest offering 'Fix' is out now and available on all good digital service providers.Another deeply personal and perhaps timely piece of songwriting from front woman Rachael Whittle, the single examines the frustrations that can come from the limitations placed on us all during periods of ill health."Around the time of writing this song I was having some testing health issues," she explains. "The lyrics confront the frustration and friction this was causing. 'White door locked grows smaller every day' refers to the overwhelming feeling that leaving the house would result in something awful happening. I was struggling badly with dizziness and it was hard to walk anywhere; I felt like I was on a boat. Out at sea with no land in sight."Influenced by the likes of Manchester Orchestra, the finished article is a heavy rock song, but not overt or abrasive in any way. "Above all it needed to reflect the pensive state I was in at the time of writing," continues Whittle, "something Andy Hull & co. do so brilliantly."Produced by Chris McManus of Newcastle Upon Tyne's Blank Studios (Pigsx7, Richard Dawson), Whittle says that 'Fix' was a tough one to nail in the studio partly "because there's much more instrumentation than I would usually write. Trying to get these more intricate parts placed correctly, so they could all be heard but weren't overpowering one-another, was new to us.""Chris at Blank Studios did a great job though, across the whole EP. Right now we're in the process of planning our next project—I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited to apply all the stuff we learned about capturing songs like this one!"Pave The Jungle were set to appear at Newcastle's Hit The North Festival alongside DMA's, Pale Waves and The Amazons in October, of this year now pending rescheduled dates.Debut EP The Hissing is released 9th October 2020Pave The Jungle are:Rachael Whittle - Guitars, VocalsStephen McLaughlin - Guitars, VocalsJack Burlison - BassScott Jeffery - Drums, VocalsPave The Jungle online:https://www.facebook.com/pavethejunglebandhttps://www.pavethejungle.comhttps://twitter.com/pavethejunglehttps://www.instagram.com/pavethejunglebandBlending shades of US indie with a post-punk urgency and the unchecked power of heavy alternative rock, Pave The Jungle were established in 2019 in Newcastle, UK, and formed by songwriter Rachael Whittle after the dissolution of her previous outfit.Following a mentorship session from Mercury Prize-nominee Nadine Shah and her co-writer/producer Ben Hillier (Depeche Mode, Blur, Smashing Pumpkins), Whittle's songwriting came on leaps and bounds, and PTJ entered Blank Studios (Pigsx7, Richard Dawson) to capture the more intricate ideas which developed into this latest material.Their latest singles continue a prolific output from the band, following on from debut single, 'Jelly' released in January of 2020, and 'Cookie Cutter' in March 2020 which saw the group draw in impressive Spotify numbers, secure play listing from Hype Machine and multiple plays on BBC Radio.Early press supporters have raved about the first two tracks, including Come Here Floyd, Podcart, Yack! Magazine, LOUD WOMEN, American Pancake, Destroy//Exist, When The Horn Blows, Indie Is Not A Genre, Independent Music Reviews and many more.Further bolstered by early live performances with alt rock pioneers …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, as well as local scene mainstays Cauls & Pit Pony, the quartet have every intention of making 2020 their year of arrival, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.



