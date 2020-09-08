Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/09/2020

Sara Bareilles Releases New Album 'More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One'

Sara Bareilles Releases New Album 'More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After quietly teasing its arrival, Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and author Sara Bareilles releases More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One today. The physical version arrives in stores November 6, 2020.
For the surprise album, Sara personally performed and recorded the ten tracks she had originally penned for Little Voice (Original Series Soundtrack). Taking the creative reins, she produced the project alongside Tyler Chester. This notably marks the first time she has unveiled her renditions of these songs. Among its ten tracks, the record includes her version of the lead single "More Love."

Recently, she unveiled Little Voice (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Demos exclusively on Apple Music. It boasted three demo versions of songs she composed for the Apple original series, Little Voice—available globally on Apple TV+ now.

In July, Sara first revealed the Little Voice: Season One, Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack). She spoke to the Los Angeles Times in-depth about Little Voice, while Refinery29 described the show as "practically irresistible." Not to mention, she appeared on TODAY for an interview and performance of "Little Voice." Music is available for all 9 episodes as tracks were released in tandem with each episode.

Last year, Sara enchanted listeners everywhere with her 2019 fifth full-length album, Amidst The Chaos. Generating widespread acclaim, Variety noted, "[it] establishes that there's no one in contemporary pop better at flexing mezzo-soprano sensitivity and social empathy like a muscle. It's the perfect album for anyone who could use a little fierce snowflake pride." The album features stand out tracks "A Safe Place to Land" featuring John Legend, as well as "Saint Honesty," which won a Grammy® Award for "Best American Roots Performance." Additionally, on the Amidst The Chaos Tour, she took the stage at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl.
Stay tuned for more from Sara Bareilles soon.

TRACKLISTING:
I Don't Know Anything
More Love
King of the Lost Boys
Dear Hope
Ghost Light
Simple and True
Coming Back
In July
Tell Her
Little Voice
www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2020-07-14/little-voice-apple-tv-sara-bareilles-jessie-nelson
www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/07/9909652/is-little-voice-bess-king-based-on-real-singer
www.today.com/video/sara-bareilles-performs-little-voice-on-today-88902213762






Most read news of the week
Universal Music Canada Announces 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Of Renowned Canadian Singer/Songwriter Ron Sexsmith's 1995 Self-Titled Debut Album
Breakout Melbourne Producer UNO Stereo Teams With Alt R&b Star Amindi For A 2020 Take On Unrequited Love With "Text" (Warner Music)
Nashville Jazz Workshop To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Global "Jazzmania 2020" Online Jazz Party & Fundraiser
Avicii Birthday Tribute For Mental Health Awareness To Take Over SiriusXM's BPM Channel During Suicide Prevention Week
Burt Bacharach And Daniel Tashian Perform Tiny Desk (home) Concert Featuring Original Songs From Their Collaborative Blue Umbrella EP (Big Yellow Dog Music)
Renowned Actor Andy Serkis Will Narrate The Hobbit In Newly Announced Audiobook To Be Published By Recorded Books® In North America
Alt-Rock Band Pale Blue Dot Release Refreshing Third Studio Album 'Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species'
H1GHR Music Rappers Top Korean Scene Again With The Release Of The Red Tape Album
The Killers' New Album Imploding The Mirage Hits Top 10 On The Billboard 200




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203280 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016746520996094 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how