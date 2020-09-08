Sara Bareilles Releases New Album 'More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After quietly teasing its arrival, Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and author Sara Bareilles
releases More Love - Songs From Little
Voice Season One today. The physical version arrives in stores November 6, 2020.
For the surprise album, Sara personally performed and recorded the ten tracks she had originally penned for Little
Voice (Original Series Soundtrack). Taking the creative reins, she produced the project alongside Tyler Chester. This notably marks the first time she has unveiled her renditions of these songs. Among its ten tracks, the record includes her version of the lead single "More Love."
Recently, she unveiled Little
Voice (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Demos exclusively on Apple Music. It boasted three demo versions of songs she composed for the Apple original series, Little
Voice—available globally on Apple TV+ now.
In July, Sara first revealed the Little
Voice: Season One, Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack). She spoke to the Los Angeles Times in-depth about Little
Voice, while Refinery29 described the show as "practically irresistible." Not to mention, she appeared on TODAY for an interview and performance of "Little Voice." Music
is available for all 9 episodes as tracks were released in tandem with each episode.
Last year, Sara enchanted listeners everywhere with her 2019 fifth full-length album, Amidst The Chaos. Generating widespread acclaim, Variety noted, "[it] establishes that there's no one in contemporary pop better at flexing mezzo-soprano sensitivity and social empathy like a muscle. It's the perfect album for anyone who could use a little fierce snowflake pride." The album features stand out tracks "A Safe Place to Land" featuring John Legend, as well as "Saint Honesty," which won a Grammy® Award for "Best American Roots
Performance." Additionally, on the Amidst The Chaos
Tour, she took the stage at iconic venues such as Madison Square
Garden and The Hollywood Bowl.
Stay tuned for more from Sara Bareilles
soon.
TRACKLISTING:
I Don't Know Anything
More Love
King of the Lost Boys
Dear Hope
Ghost
Light
Simple
and True
Coming Back
In July
Tell Her
Little
Voice
www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2020-07-14/little-voice-apple-tv-sara-bareilles-jessie-nelson
www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/07/9909652/is-little-voice-bess-king-based-on-real-singer
www.today.com/video/sara-bareilles-performs-little-voice-on-today-88902213762