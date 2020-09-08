Sara Bareilles Releases New Album 'More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One'



www.today.com/video/sara-bareilles-performs-little-voice-on-today-88902213762 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After quietly teasing its arrival, Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and author Sara Bareilles releases More Love - Songs From Little Voice Season One today. The physical version arrives in stores November 6, 2020.For the surprise album, Sara personally performed and recorded the ten tracks she had originally penned for Little Voice (Original Series Soundtrack). Taking the creative reins, she produced the project alongside Tyler Chester. This notably marks the first time she has unveiled her renditions of these songs. Among its ten tracks, the record includes her version of the lead single "More Love."Recently, she unveiled Little Voice (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Demos exclusively on Apple Music. It boasted three demo versions of songs she composed for the Apple original series, Little Voice—available globally on Apple TV+ now.In July, Sara first revealed the Little Voice: Season One, Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack). She spoke to the Los Angeles Times in-depth about Little Voice, while Refinery29 described the show as "practically irresistible." Not to mention, she appeared on TODAY for an interview and performance of "Little Voice." Music is available for all 9 episodes as tracks were released in tandem with each episode.Last year, Sara enchanted listeners everywhere with her 2019 fifth full-length album, Amidst The Chaos. Generating widespread acclaim, Variety noted, "[it] establishes that there's no one in contemporary pop better at flexing mezzo-soprano sensitivity and social empathy like a muscle. It's the perfect album for anyone who could use a little fierce snowflake pride." The album features stand out tracks "A Safe Place to Land" featuring John Legend, as well as "Saint Honesty," which won a Grammy® Award for "Best American Roots Performance." Additionally, on the Amidst The Chaos Tour, she took the stage at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl.Stay tuned for more from Sara Bareilles soon.TRACKLISTING:I Don't Know AnythingMore LoveKing of the Lost BoysDear Hope Ghost Light Simple and TrueComing BackIn JulyTell Her Little Voicewww.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2020-07-14/little-voice-apple-tv-sara-bareilles-jessie-nelsonwww.refinery29.com/en-gb/2020/07/9909652/is-little-voice-bess-king-based-on-real-singerwww.today.com/video/sara-bareilles-performs-little-voice-on-today-88902213762



