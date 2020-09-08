Hurts Reveal Personal New Visual For 'All I Have To Give' New Album 'Faith' Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After releasing their highly anticipated fifth album 'Faith' last week, Manchester-born noir-pop duo Hurts
have today unveiled a deeply personal visual for one of the album''s standout tracks, 'All I Have To Give'.
Channeling the song's exposed, emotional nature, 'All I Have To Give' finds vocalist Theo Hutchcraft reckoning with his own reflection in the dank recesses of a public bathroom. As the track's emotional subject matter progresses, Hutchcraft is seen to be bleeding, before masked figures begin to take everything from the scene before stepping off a set, continuing the sentiment of the track despite breaking the fourth wall.
This emotionally raw sincerity flows throughout 'Faith', an album born out of crisis. While multi-instrumentalist Adam Anderson has written about his battles with mental illness in the past, sharing his experiences of anxiety and depression in an open letter in 2017, early sessions for the album were punctuated by vocalist Theo Hutchcraft's own experience of demons that left him unsure as to whether or not the band would continue.
"I was physically and mentally absolutely exhausted," he says, of the period following the band's last tour in 2018. "To the point where I was at breaking point. I had to stop and not do anything for a while because I couldn't think, I couldn't focus, or anything. And I didn't know what the future held really. I didn't know if we'd make another album again."
Formed in Manchester, Hurts
are a band known for a diverse, contemporary sound that references a multitude of mediums. The duo, comprised of Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson, have made their mark globally, winning multiple awards and selling millions of records without ever compromising their need to innovate. Today, that innovation is as apparent as ever as they release 'Faith'; their most complete album in a decade - a record of truth, honesty and authenticity.
Hurts
- Faith
Voices
Suffer
Fractured
Slave To Your Love
All I Have To Give
Liar
Somebody
Numb
Redemption
White Horses
Darkest Hour
To celebrate the release of 'Faith', Hurts
will return to their spiritual home - the live stage - for the 'Faith' World Tour next year. Taking place across 17 countries and three months, the tour starts on February 11th 2021 in Azerbaijan before stopping in Kazakhstan, Russia, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and the UK, culminating in a special homecoming show in Manchester on 16th April. Full list of dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.
Hurts
'Faith' World Tour 2021:
11/02 - Baku - Azerbaijan
14/02 - Almaty - Kazakhstan
17/02 - Vladivostok - Russia
18/02 - Khabarovsk - Russia
20/02 - Irkutsk - Russia
22/02 - Krasnoyarsk - Russia
23/02 - Novosibirsk - Russia
25/02 - Surgut - Russia
27/02 - Ekaterinburg - Russia
01/03 - Nizhny Novgorod - Russia
02/03 - Kazan - Russia
04/03 - Ufa - Russia
05/03 - Samara - Russia
07/03 - Sochi - Russia
08/03 - Krasnodar - Russia
09/03 - Voronezh - Russia
11/03 - Saint Petersburg - Russia
13/03 - Moscow - Russia
14/03 - Moscow - Russia
21/03 - Helsinki - Finland
23/03 - Tallinn - Estonia
25/03 - Riga - Latvia
26/03 - Kaunas - Lithuania
27/03 - Minsk - Belarus
29/03 - Kharkiv - Ukraine
30/03 - Odesa - Ukraine
31/03 - Kyiv - Ukraine
02/04 - Bratislava - Slovakia
03/04 - Prague - Czech Republic
04/04 - Berlin - Germany
06/04 - Warsaw - Poland
07/04 - Katowice - Poland
09/04 - Munich - Germany
10/04 - Zurich - Switzerland
12/04 - Brussels - Belgium
13/04 - Amsterdam - Netherlands
15/04 - London - UK
16/04 - Manchester - UK
