Hurts Reveal Personal New Visual For 'All I Have To Give' New Album 'Faith' Out Now





Channeling the song's exposed, emotional nature, 'All I Have To Give' finds vocalist Theo Hutchcraft reckoning with his own reflection in the dank recesses of a public bathroom. As the track's emotional subject matter progresses, Hutchcraft is seen to be bleeding, before masked figures begin to take everything from the scene before stepping off a set, continuing the sentiment of the track despite breaking the fourth wall.



This emotionally raw sincerity flows throughout 'Faith', an album born out of crisis. While multi-instrumentalist Adam Anderson has written about his battles with mental illness in the past, sharing his experiences of anxiety and depression in an open letter in 2017, early sessions for the album were punctuated by vocalist Theo Hutchcraft's own experience of demons that left him unsure as to whether or not the band would continue.

"I was physically and mentally absolutely exhausted," he says, of the period following the band's last tour in 2018. "To the point where I was at breaking point. I had to stop and not do anything for a while because I couldn't think, I couldn't focus, or anything. And I didn't know what the future held really. I didn't know if we'd make another album again."



Formed in Manchester,





Voices

Suffer

Fractured

Slave To Your Love

All I Have To Give

Liar

Somebody

Numb

Redemption

White Horses

Darkest Hour

To celebrate the release of 'Faith',





11/02 - Baku - Azerbaijan

14/02 - Almaty - Kazakhstan

17/02 - Vladivostok - Russia

18/02 - Khabarovsk - Russia

20/02 - Irkutsk - Russia

22/02 - Krasnoyarsk - Russia

23/02 - Novosibirsk - Russia

25/02 - Surgut - Russia

27/02 - Ekaterinburg - Russia

01/03 - Nizhny Novgorod - Russia

02/03 - Kazan - Russia

04/03 - Ufa - Russia

05/03 - Samara - Russia

07/03 - Sochi - Russia

08/03 - Krasnodar - Russia

09/03 - Voronezh - Russia

11/03 - Saint Petersburg - Russia

13/03 - Moscow - Russia

14/03 - Moscow - Russia

21/03 - Helsinki - Finland

23/03 - Tallinn - Estonia

25/03 - Riga - Latvia

26/03 - Kaunas - Lithuania

27/03 - Minsk - Belarus

29/03 - Kharkiv - Ukraine

30/03 - Odesa - Ukraine

31/03 - Kyiv - Ukraine

02/04 - Bratislava - Slovakia

03/04 - Prague - Czech Republic

04/04 - Berlin - Germany

06/04 - Warsaw - Poland

07/04 - Katowice - Poland

09/04 - Munich - Germany

10/04 - Zurich - Switzerland

12/04 - Brussels - Belgium

13/04 - Amsterdam - Netherlands

15/04 - London - UK

16/04 - Manchester - UK

