Inara George Releases "road Angel Project: Vol. 2"





"I reached out to some of my musician friends to see if anyone had a track that they'd like to donate to the cause,"



The name "Road



With "Road



"As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry,"







"All of those people who work at venues booking shows, stage managing, bartending, lighting, mixing sound, and on and on... Sweet Relief is set up to help all of these workers during this crisis and also any other crisis that might come."



Sweet Relief's Aric Steinberg says, "Sweet Relief is so grateful to be a part of the 'Road

For more information about the Sweet Relief COVID-19 fund, visit: https://www.sweetrelief.org/covid-19-fund.html



Alex Lilly: "I wrote and recorded 'Goodbye Reckless Things' at my home during the early days of the pandemic and lockdown," Alex Lilly says. "There was a lot that felt lost at that time and that feels lost still. This was a spare but light-hearted lament for all the small (and germy but now deemed reckless) things we've said goodbye to... hopefully just for the time-being."



Dannielle De Andrea: "Before I moved to the US from Australia, I heard a piano solo on a track called 'Mean Old Man' by



Mike Viola: "I wrote 'Motel Mood' for my wife Audrey before she was my wife and we were falling in love in New York City. We loved to rent a car and just start driving until we found some dumpy looking Bates Motel to check into. The song kind of explains why. The only reason why it ended up in a pile of unreleased music is because I had too many songs for the record that I was making. But I always liked the song and I like singing my wife's Audrey's name." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following up her "Sex In Cars" duet with Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, The Bird and The Bee vocalist, Inara George has released "Road Angel Project: Volume 2" today, the second in her "Road Angel Project" series which will see all proceeds donated via a partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The COVID-19 Relief Fund at Sweet Relief provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who have lost income due to the global pandemic. Hear it now at Buzzbands.la and on all DSPs worldwide."I reached out to some of my musician friends to see if anyone had a track that they'd like to donate to the cause," George says. "Alex, Dannielle, and Mike were the first to respond. I liked the idea of having just three songs as the second volume because they all seemed to work so well together as a little story about these times." See below for commentary from Alex Lilly, Dannielle De Andrea, and Mike Viola about their song contributions.The name "Road Angel Project" is a Terry Allen-authorized nod back to the visual artist's piece that inspired "Sex In Cars," and the cover image for the series by Alice Lin is based on a Brian Fitzsimmons photograph of Allen's actual installation.With "Road Angel Project," George is continuing to follow a line of thought that began with her current release "The Youth of Angst". George saw so many musicians and music industry friends out of work during the pandemic and saw an opportunity to keep them working."As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry," George says. George has many friends in the music industry and has seen their jobs evaporate."All of those people who work at venues booking shows, stage managing, bartending, lighting, mixing sound, and on and on... Sweet Relief is set up to help all of these workers during this crisis and also any other crisis that might come."Sweet Relief's Aric Steinberg says, "Sweet Relief is so grateful to be a part of the 'Road Angel Project.' It's been incredible to see the music community come together during this pandemic, and this is another example of good people doing good things. The funds raised will allow us to help even more music industry professionals in desperate need and we are truly thankful for Inara's support."For more information about the Sweet Relief COVID-19 fund, visit: https://www.sweetrelief.org/covid-19-fund.htmlAlex Lilly: "I wrote and recorded 'Goodbye Reckless Things' at my home during the early days of the pandemic and lockdown," Alex Lilly says. "There was a lot that felt lost at that time and that feels lost still. This was a spare but light-hearted lament for all the small (and germy but now deemed reckless) things we've said goodbye to... hopefully just for the time-being."Dannielle De Andrea: "Before I moved to the US from Australia, I heard a piano solo on a track called 'Mean Old Man' by James Taylor. I saw that the piano player was Larry Goldings and I became a little obsessed. I met Larry at a show, and after the gig, we set up a writing session! I asked if he had any melodies that he may need some lyrics for and he had the melody to what would become 'The Call.' I wrote the words so quickly. I wanted it to be about the simple things in life that we are given for free, but somehow lose perspective on and need to get back to what is real."Mike Viola: "I wrote 'Motel Mood' for my wife Audrey before she was my wife and we were falling in love in New York City. We loved to rent a car and just start driving until we found some dumpy looking Bates Motel to check into. The song kind of explains why. The only reason why it ended up in a pile of unreleased music is because I had too many songs for the record that I was making. But I always liked the song and I like singing my wife's Audrey's name."



