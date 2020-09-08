Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 08/09/2020

Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Who Is Up?

Super Bowl LV Halftime Show - Who Is Up?
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) February 2021 will be the closing sequence of the NFL season and the start of the Super Bowl LV. The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States. Super Bowl LIV saw the return of two Latina superstars; Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to center stage. The two of them blew the roof off the stadium making their performance the most talked about event for weeks following the show.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the latest champions of the Super Bowl and are tipped for further success this season. The NFL always has pressure when selecting an act for the halftime show, this coming Super Bowl will be no exception. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake and Rihanna all have a chance to add their name to the list of icons who have performed the halftime show before them. 

While most fans watch the Super Bowl for the intense battle on the field between the teams, there are many who watch for the half time show and its high-profile performers. The halftime show has grown into a globally watched event that dominates most forms of media during its broadcast and remains discussed long after.

The half time show has always been a star-studded event. The NFL with the help of multiple affiliated organizations and sponsors; namely Pepsi and Jay-Z's agency Roc Nation select the artists performing and are heavily involved in the production of the show.

Half time performers traditionally are not paid directly to perform by the NFL, but the global publicity almost guarantees a spike in sales and increased sharing of their content. During the last Super Bowl nearly 100 million viewers tuned into the show, this number is sure to increase given the popularity of the event and the artists selected to perform.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were selected to perform at Super Bowl LIV. J-Lo has had an accolade studded career, selling more than 75 million records worldwide and working hard to become an icon within the world of acting also. She is widely regarded as one of the most influential and multitalented businesswomen.

Singer-songwriter Shakira has also enjoyed a distinguished career. She is a multi-Grammy award winner who is known for her high energy and deeply moving performances. Off the back of strong and successful careers, both J-Lo and Shakira were the perfect choice to perform at the Super Bowl LIV half time show.

They performed many of their crowd favorites such as: Jenny from the Block, Whenever Wherever, Hips Don't Lie and Get Right. The high-level pop performance took the stadium and the world by storm as the two of them proved that still lead as icons of their craft. 

With Jay-Z as a major contributor at the helm for offering the position to artists, the expectation for Super Bowl LV half time show is at an all time high. Artist Post Malone's name has been circulating in the media as a potential performer with a decent fan base and someone who is an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Given that he was Spotify's most-streamed artist in 2019, Post Malone is no stranger to the popularity and pressure that comes with performing at the half time show.

Singer-songwriter Adele is best known for her awe-inspiring vocals and beautifully written songs. She is used to selling out arenas and has a voice that is sure to captivate many viewers. Although she is a superstar in her own right, many of her songs are slow ballads, this might not fit well for the electric, high octane nature of the Super Bowl and the half time show. Adele may not be offered the slot because her songs are not pop or rock enough to keep the fans excited for the second half of football to be played.

Drake is a Canadian rapper/singer and actor who since his establishment into the industry has gone from strength to strength. He has released 5 studio albums, 3 compilation albums and 7 mixtapes. Drake is an international phenom with some high-profile friends who could join him on stage if selected, like Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Lil Wayne.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists on the planet right now. She is known for her quirky fusion of rock, pop, and country music to create songs that have captured the hearts of her fans everywhere. Taylor Swift may be the most likely to be offered the slot on half time show. Her music is upbeat, well-known and there is little to no controversy surrounding her making her a perfect fit for the show.

The details of Super Bowl LV half time show have not yet been released but fans around the globe are eagerly waiting for the announcement of who has been selected and accepted the slot in the half time show.






