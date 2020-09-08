Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Music Industry 08/09/2020

4 Reasons To Play Lounge Music In Public Places

4 Reasons To Play Lounge Music In Public Places
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music is part of life since before we were born, babies can hear sounds from outside even when in the womb. However, not all people like the same music genres. Besides, there are huge differences among different music genres and styles.

Lounge Music Stands Out For Calmness And Mental Relaxation

Some music genres are perfect to "go wild" on a disco's dance floor, like techno music, rock music, and a few more genres. Along with those kinds of music, there are way quieter genres like romantic music, jazz music, and lounge music. These three music genres are perfect to evoke physical and mental relaxation.

And this is the biggest reason why they are the best music genres to play in shops, restaurants, casinos, spa venues. Places, where people/costumers need to relax a little bit, require lounge music, a typically calm, pleasant, enjoyable music used in the background for restaurant meals or shopping in land-based stores. Lounge music is also the most preferred music genre in the casino industry, especially in certain casino rooms. Poker, blackjack, and a few more card games require the gamblers to get high-level mental focus. You understand why such relaxing music like lounge songs are usually preferred instead of pop and rock songs (that sound better in slot rooms).

Lounge Music And Online Casino Games

The diffusion of lounge music goes even further in the land-based casino environment - today, even online casino games are packed with great lounge songs in the background. So, when you play 3D online poker or the latest game version of blackjack, you can decide to listen to its lounge music background or to turn off any game sound. However, picking the right virtual casino on the web isn't that easy.

At first glance, beginners may think that all online casinos look very similar. But the truth is that only a few casinos are licensed, compliant with the international gambling laws, verified, and authorized. Here is a practical list of 5 oldest casinos in the world at australia-casino.org, the best Australian casino resource for everyone who loves experiencing the true casino thrills playing from home. Click on a casino from the list, try a few free games, and if you like them, open your account to start your casino venture among bonuses, promotions, rewards, and much more.

Why Is Lounge Music Perfect For Public Places?

If you run a hospitality business like a restaurant or if you run a shop, a spa venue, or you simply want to put some relaxing music in your waiting room for your patients/customers, music plays a fundamental role in your business.

The following reasons show you why you should have a well-designed music strategy for your business:

Lounge music makes the perfect atmosphere

romantic restaurant

Imagine a man and a woman on their first date at a restaurant. The right music harmonies can bring the two closer, encourage them to kiss for their first time, whispering sweet words to each other. Food and music have always been strictly connected as both elements can create the right situation for two people to start a story together. Lounge music creates a personal and intimate space around two people allowing them to have a conversation.

Frequency and volume can affect the human brain

The frequency and volume of music can affect the way people enjoy the food they are eating at a restaurant. Similarly, music frequency and volume can influence the way the human brain works while thinking of a strategy to win at a casino game. From the study, it emerges that low pitch sounds have positive remarks on both tasting food and playing games, while high-pitch sounds modify the way the brain perceives flavors and game tactics with negative effects.

Waiting becomes less boring

waitingWhat about waiting for a dish at a restaurant or waiting for a slot machine to get finally free? Waiting is boring and time-demanding... nobody wants to waste time waiting! However, relaxing music can make such a horrible waste of time pleasant eliminating stress and anxiety and making people feel that time is flowing faster. If you run a busy business and you often have people waiting in a queue, put on some nice lounge songs for them.

Pleasant music makes people want to go on doing what they are doing

Either you are eating at a restaurant or you are betting on a spin of the wheel at a roulette table, pleasant music can make you wish you could stay there and continue like that for more time. Relaxing notes give your brain a deep and calming sense of pleasure like nothing else.

Don't wait any longer - create your relaxing music strategy by selecting the best lounge music songs for your business. Your customers will thank you by visiting your business more often - we promise!






