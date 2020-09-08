Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
08/09/2020

Waylon Payne's 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' Available This Fri., Sept. 11 Via Carnival Recording Company/Empire

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Waylon Payne's story is fit for the silver screen, and its all laid bare on his reflective and triumphant new album 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me,' available everywhere this Friday, September 11 via Carnival Recording Company/EMPIRE.

Garden & Gun says "the charismatic Payne is blessed with a gorgeous tenor that warms the cold-steel force of his lyrics," and the outlet is exclusively streaming the new album.

Sixteen years in the making, the Frank Liddell and Eric Masse-produced album, presents Payne's story in four acts, each representing a different period in his life. Payne confronts the weight of the demons he inherited at birth in Act I, and takes ownership of his own mistakes in Act II. And after a nearly decade-long, turbulent battle with drug addiction, homelessness, family loss and a lifetime's worth of unimaginable pain, he finds redemption and healing in Act III.

This Friday (9.11), Payne releases the final Act of 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me' along with the album in full. The hopeful lullaby "Santa Ana Winds" feels like a homecoming, while "Precious Thing" is like a prayer, reminding us that each moment we have on this earth is a gift, and the tragically romantic "Old Blue Eyes" wraps with a moment of nostalgia.

Here's what critics are already saying about 'Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me':
"[Waylon Payne] brings a delicate, poetically unguarded touch
to the role of the downhome troubadour." - NPR
"Country music is in Waylon Payne's blood...His first album in 16 years,
touching on his queerness and struggles with addiction, has the same
heart as [Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson]." - Vulture
"a stunner of an album" - Garden & Gun
"Payne's fascinating story only strengthens these already incredible songs." - VICE noisey
Fans can listen to the album everywhere you can find music this Fri., Sept. 11, here: https://music.empi.re/wp_behqpm

Tracklist:
Act I
1. Sins of the Father (Waylon Payne)
2. Dead on a Wheel (Waylon Payne)
3. High Horse (Waylon Payne)
Act II
4. All the Trouble (Waylon Payne, Adam Wright, Lee Ann Womack)
5. Dangerous Criminal (Waylon Payne)
6. Shiver (Waylon Payne)
Act III
7. Born to Lose (Waylon Payne, Tom Yankton)
8. Back From the Grave (Waylon Payne, Brandy Clark, Clint Lagerberg)
9. After the Storm (Waylon Payne)
Act IV
10. Santa Anna (Waylon Payne, Dean Person)
11. Precious Thing (Waylon Payne, Clint Lagerberg)
12. Old Blue Eyes (Waylon Payne)






